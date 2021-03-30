Kintzler, Joyce added to Phillies major league roster

Philadelphia Phillies' Luke Williams (85) is greeted by Matt Joyce as he crosses home plate in front of Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers after hitting a three-run home run off pitcher Buck Farmer during the fourth inning of a spring training exhibition baseball game at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla., Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pitcher Brandon Kintzler and outfielder Matt Joyce were selected to the major league roster by the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

Kintzler, 36, had a 1.86 ERA in 10 spring training games. He struck out 11 and walked two in 9 2/3 innings.

Joyce, 36, hit .310 with one homer and four RBIs in 29 at-bats.

Kintzler gets a one-year contract calling for a $3 million salary while in the major leagues and $180,000 while in the minors. He can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for games: $125,000 each for 30, 40, 50 and 60. He also can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for games finished: $125,000 apiece for 20, 25, 30 and 35.

Joyce receives a one-year deal calling for a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues and the chance to earn $1 million in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $50,000 each for 200, 250 and 300, $100,000 for 350, $150,000 for 400 and $200,000 apiece for 450, 500 and 550.

Philadelphia opens at home against Atlanta on Thursday.

