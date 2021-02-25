Kinsey joins 1,000-point club in Raiders' rout

Feb. 25—MIDDLETOWN — It was a night to celebrate individual achievements and dive into the record books Wednesday as Shenandoah rolled to a 115-15 win over an outmanned Union team.

The individual accolades came early as senior guard Jakeb Kinsey scored on a fast-break layup at the 4:15 mark of the first quarter for his seventh and eighth points of the game, putting him over 1,000 points for his career.

He is the second team member from his class to join the 1,000-point club. Unlike teammate Andrew Bennett — who reached the milestone in last season's sectional championship game — Kinsey was able to accomplish the feat at home.

"We had a few fans here, the few that we could obviously," Kinsey said. "Just having them support me and having a student section cheering for us the whole game, even though it wasn't that great of a game, they stayed into it the whole time, and it was just awesome."

"That's pretty neat," Shenandoah coach Dave McCollough said. "We (didn't) get to acknowledge (Andrew's) accomplishment until this year, so that's a heck of a thing that Andrew got it as a junior, then Jake turns around and gets it this year. Those guys have just been phenomenal to what we've done here the last four years."

The moment was made a little more special for Kinsey as his older brother Chase was in attendance. The two played together during Jakeb's freshman season and the elder Kinsey finished his career with 937 points for the Raiders.

"It's been a dream for us, especially since my brother didn't get it. He was just short of it," Jakeb Kinsey said. "It's been my goal ever since then that I get it for my family and me for sure. It's just awesome to bring it home to my family."

Kinsey finished with 22 points.

One of the hallmarks of this Shenandoah (20-3) team is how unselfish it is, handing out over 40 assists in this game alone. Bennett, who had 18 assists, told the team getting Kinsey and Kaden McCollough to 1,000 points was his goal.

"Andrew texted us before the game and said, 'Hey, I'm going to help you guys get to your 1,000th point because I know that's big for you guys, so I'm going to try to dish as many assists as I can,'" Kinsey said. "Just him doing that in the first place shows how close we are. It doesn't matter what the stats are, it just matters that we win and get to the (team) milestones that we want."

McCollough finished with 13 points and needs 17 more to join Kinsey and Bennett with 1,000.

The team's point total is also a school record, breaking the previous mark of 110 which had been reached twice. Along with Kinsey and McCollough, seniors Michael Howard (22) and Tanner Goff (10) and junior Jasper Campbell ( 13) scored in double figures, and the team was led by senior Kameron Graddy, who posted a 23-point, 11-rebound double-double.

"Our starting five is pretty solid, but the crazy thing is that Tanner's been in it and Jasper's been in it," Coach McCollough said. "I don't think we lose a beat when those guys are in. They may not play the same way, but what they bring to the table is high quality for us, and they fit right into what we are trying to do."

In addition to the team scoring record, Bennett's 18 assists may also be an individual school record, but that could not be immediately determined.

Union (3-17) made just three field goals and was led by Champ Ellis with 11 points.

Shenandoah improves to 8-0 in the Mid-Eastern Conference and will play Wapahani — also 8-0 in league play — Friday to decide the championship and close out the regular season.

"Wap's had a nice year," Coach McCollough said. "They lost some good kids last year, and they didn't miss a beat. They've had a very, very good year. They've got some really nice kids. We're going to have to be ready to rock Friday night."

