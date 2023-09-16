Kinnick Diaries: Iowa vs. Western Michigan Week 3 live blog

Week 3 is here and it is the last week of nonconference play. Iowa has a massive game on the horizon, with a visit to Happy Valley looming next Saturday.

That’s next week, though. This week’s opponent is Western Michigan. The MAC opponent enters the game looking to avenge a 48-7 loss at the hands of Syracuse last week.

For the Hawkeyes, it’s a chance to make a statement with a big victory. The Hawkeyes are 2-0 but have failed to reach the targeted 25 points per game goal yet this season. The offense has seen its improvements early on this year, but haven’t fully reached their potential yet.

It’s week three at Kinnick stadium! As always, follow along below with our live blog for today’s contest. Remember to refresh the page to keep up with the current updates as they role in!

Broncos Touchdown, Western Michigan takes a 7-0 lead

Welp, Western Michigan managed to do what Iowa hasn’t really been able to, move the ball down the field. Treyson Borguet found Anthony Sambucci for a 64-yard touchdown and suddenly the Hawkeyes find themselves down to the Broncs. Not good at all.

Western Michigan strikes first in Iowa City @WMU_Football pic.twitter.com/yzUmW9OOHo — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 16, 2023

Iowa punts it back... this game might stink

Well, boys and girls, this game might really really stink. Against the 112th-ranked offense in the nation after two weeks, Iowa looks like they don’t have a chance of scoring. I get McNamara is probably still hurt, but the passing attack is abysmal still.

#Hawkeyes' second drive ends with a McNamara sack (which sure was an interesting looking sack). Tory Taylor pins Western Michigan at its own 4-yard line. — John Steppe (@JSteppe1) September 16, 2023

Iowa forces a three-and-out to start

Iowa gets the ball back pretty quickly, stuffing Western Michigan’s rushing attack and forcing some errant passes. Good start by Phil Parker’s unit.

#Hawkeyes get good field position after holding the Broncos to a three-and-out. Drive No. 2 still start at Iowa's 46-yard line. — John Steppe (@JSteppe1) September 16, 2023

First drive of the game, interception McNamara

Well, that’s not an ideal start at all.

Iowa gets the ball first, and has a good kick return. They look like they’re starting to mount a drive, and then Cade McNamara throws a pick into double coverage. It’s a great pick by the defender, but it’s simply frustrating.

Cade McNamara throws his second interception of the season. Pass intended for Nico Ragaini. Great job by WMU's Damari Roberson to jump in the passing lane. Western Michigan will take over at its own 24. — John Steppe (@JSteppe1) September 16, 2023

Kaleb Johnson OUT

Big update ahead of game time. While Cade McNamara is completely absent from the injury report for this first time this season, the Hawkeyes will be without starting running back Kaleb Johnson. Iowa will have to rely on Jaziun Patterson and Leshon Williams in today’s contest.

