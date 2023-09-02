Kinnick Diaries: Iowa vs. Utah State Aggies Week 1 live blog

Hawkeye Nation, it is officially game day!

For months we have all been waiting on this day to come. Football is back baby! It’s Week 1, with the Iowa Hawkeyes kicking it off on FS1 against the Utah State Aggies.

Live from Kinnick Stadium, Michigan transfer quarterback Cade McNamara looks to lead Iowa to a big start to their 2023 campaign. Both McNamara and the Hawkeyes are looking to return to the Big Ten championship game, where they previously met on opposite sides back in 2021.

Follow along below with our live blog, chronicling all of the action happening in real-time at Kinnick Stadium. Remember to refresh the page to keep the updates rolling in.

Cade McNamara expected to play

The big news ahead of game time is regarding starting quarterback Cade McNamara’s status. Officially questionable heading into Saturday, McNamara has been working his way back after a non-contact injury that he sustained in Kids’ Day at Kinnick. Cade is practicing ahead of game time and is fully expected to play today against Utah State.

On the other side of the ball, cornerback Jermari Harris is listed as out for today’s contest.

