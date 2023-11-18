Kinnick Diaries: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Week 12 Live Blog

After a 22-0 shutout win over an improved Rutgers team, the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) return home to Kinnick for Senior Day where they can clinch the Big Ten West crown.

Iowa sophomore quarterback Deacon Hill is coming off his finest game of the season. The 6-foot-3, 258 pound quarterback completed 20-of-31 passes for 223 yards with a 10-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Kaleb Brown.

The Hawkeyes welcome in Illinois (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) for this Senior Day date. The Illini enter after a pair of nail-biting wins over Minnesota, 27-26, and Indiana in overtime, 48-45.

The Hawkeyes got the unfortunate news that star cornerback Cooper DeJean has been lost for the season earlier this week. How does Iowa’s defense respond to losing its best player?

Iowa's Senior Day and home finale against Illinois.

John Paddock gets the start for the Illini

3-and-out to start for the Hawkeyes

Leshon Williams was stuffed in the backfield on a 3rd and one rush. This Illinois front is going to be a tough task for the Hawkeyes. Great punt by Taylor at least!

That's the 20th punt of the season inside the 13-yard line for Tory Taylor. — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) November 18, 2023

SAFETY!

EVERYBODY DO THE SAFETY DANCE!

The best offense for Iowa there. A fantastic Tory Taylor punt leads to a Joe Evans sack in the end zone to earn the two points for the Hawkeyes early!

Iowa's decision to punt on 4th-and-1 at its own 47 was brilliant, the Hawkeyes force a safety, and Iowa is off the races with a 2-0 lead. — Mike Hlas (@Hlas) November 18, 2023

