Kinnick Diaries: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers Week 7 Live Blog

This is the biggest game of the season. While the rest of the Big Ten West Division is for some reason trying to tank for Caleb Williams, it all comes down to Iowa and Wisconsin.

Now, of course, this game does not directly decide the division winner. There is still a whole half of the season left to be played. As we saw last year, things can get downright weird in the division. Midway through the season, however, the Hawkeyes and Badgers have stood out as the clear favorites to make it to the Big Ten Championship game.

While both sides promised changes ahead of the season, the core identity of both programs remains the same. Some faces may have changed, but they are still Iowa and Wisconsin. That means that this will be a tough matchup between two teams who know each other well.

As always, follow along below for our live blog, where we will chronicle all of the action as it unfolds. Remember to refresh the page to keep the updates flowing.

Iowa stops them on fourth down!

Big stop for the Hawkeyes early in this game. After surrendering a completion on a previous fourth down, Cooper DeJean makes a huge play the following series. He stops star back Braelon Allen in the backfield to get the Hawkeyes the ball back on the 15-yard line.

Iowa throws away golden opportunity

Gotta love how Brian Ferentz starts off the game.

The Hawkeyes offense is running the ball pretty well to start the game. They earn a couple of first downs. Then on third and three from just over midfield they nearly throw a pick on a tight end screen.

Utterly clueless.

Great punt by Taylor though.

Battling for the Bull

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire