Kinnick Diaries: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Tennessee Volunteers Cheez-It Citrus Bowl live blog

The Iowa Hawkeyes seek an 11th win on the season today as they battle the Tennessee Volunteers in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Iowa enters after capturing the Big Ten West title despite a series of injuries to key offensive players in quarterback Cade McNamara and tight ends Luke Lachey and Erick All.

Led by another sensational defense and group of specialists, Iowa overcame its offensive deficiencies en route to a 10-win regular season. Now, can the Hawkeyes find enough timely offense to upend the Vols?

For Tennessee, it wasn’t quite the same magical season as 2022 when the Vols burst onto the scene with 11 wins and an Orange Bowl thumping of Clemson. But, with its five-star freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava making his first career start versus the Hawkeyes, there’s plenty of motivation for Tennessee to play well in this bowl game and to jumpstart its hopes for 2024.

Can Iowa thwart those hopes for Tennessee and instead build its own momentum for 2024?

Follow along with us as we update in real time what’s happening from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., between the Hawkeyes and Volunteers.

Don’t forget to refresh the page to keep in touch with all of our updates.

One last time in 2023*

Officially Nico Iamaleava time on Rocky Top

Nico Iamaleava in full uniform pic.twitter.com/eNznamR7XJ — Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) January 1, 2024

Time for centerstage

Tory Taylor breaks the punt record

With his first punt of the game — a 62-yarder that kept on rolling and rolling — Iowa punter Tory Taylor has now set the NCAA record for punt yardage in a season. The broadcast completely neglected to mention it.

HIS-TORY 🤩@HawkeyeFootball Tory Taylor sets the FBS record for the most punt yards in a single season 👏 pic.twitter.com/KmCAnefsYs — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 1, 2024

Joe Evans forces a punt

“Mr. Iowa Football” as described on the broadcast, Joe Evans reaches the quarterback again for a sack to force a Tennessee punt! The former walk-on is playing his last career game for the Hawkeyes.

Deacon Hill Interception

Welp. Iowa drives down the field, the offense looks good, then Deacon Hill is interception after forcing a pass in the red zone. Truly an abysmal play by the quarterback.

Deacon Hill had all day, threw into double coverage and was intercepted in the end zone. — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) January 1, 2024

Both teams traded punts

Just yawned and BOOM, both teams traded punts. Somehow the officials allowed Tennessee’s player to keep the return going… after pretty much laying on the ground… not sure how that even happens.

Call is overturned. Runner was down, obviously. — Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) January 1, 2024

Tennessee takes the lead

End of the first quarter, this game is all tied up at 0.

Tennessee takes the lead right away in the second quarter. 19-yard scamper by Nico Iamaleava. 7-0 Vols.

SCORE: Tennessee 7, #Hawkeyes 0 19-yard rushing TD on the keeper by Nico Iamaleava. Was a seven-play, 73-yard drive. All but six of those yards came on the ground. 14:54 left in 2Q. — John Steppe (@JSteppe1) January 1, 2024

Tennessee goes up by 14

Another touchdown for quarterback Iamaleava. Iowa’s future OC should be taking notes on what a mobile quarterback can do. Tennessee drove down the field, yet again, just running the ball.

A mobile quarterback … Iowa's future OC should be taking notes. Tennessee 14, Iowa 0, 8:12 2nd. — Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) January 1, 2024

Big stop for Iowa's defense

Jay Higgins provides the Iowa defense with a stop that they desperately needed after surrendering 14 point in the second quarter. Iowa’s offense needs to get SOMETHING going with a little under four minutes left in the first half.

Jay Higgins comes up with the third-down sack to stop the Tennessee momentum. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) January 1, 2024

Update, they did nothing.

Iowa down 14-0 at halftime

Not a good half for Iowa football, down 14 going into the break. The offense is as non-existent as it was last game.

