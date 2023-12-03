Kinnick Diaries: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines Big Ten Championship live blog

This is the most important edition of the Kinnick Diaries live blog of the year. It’s the Big Ten Championship. Iowa aimed to win the Big Ten West and return to the big dance. Here they are, and of course, it’s against Michigan again.

Ah yes, Michigan. We all remember what happened the last time the Hawkeyes met the Wolverines in Indianapolis back in 2021. Finally, Iowa has a chance to put that embarrassing loss in the past.

Sure, they are a massive underdog. They probably shouldn’t be able to beat this top Michigan team, but who the heck knows? Anything can happen in the Big Ten Championship. Iowa knows that they can create a lot of havoc for the College Football Playoff committee, and you better believe Kirk Ferentz and his boys are looking to cause some chaos.

For the last battle of the Big Ten East vs. West, this is the live blog. Remember to refresh the page to keep the updates rolling. Let’s! Do! This!

Iowa... Favored?

Most would consider Iowa the heavy underdog against Michigan, but ESPN’s College Gameday would disagree.

