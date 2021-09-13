Kinkhabwala: The good and the bad from Steelers' 23-16 win vs. Bills
NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala breaks down the good and the bad from Steelers' 23-16 win vs. Bills.
Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was ejected for shoving a Chiefs assistant coach, but it was what Harrison did earlier that drew Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s ire.
Andy Behrens offers up three potential steals after early Week 1 action.
Rookie wide receivers is a winner. Aaron Rodgers is a loser. Fans of the Washington Football Team are in need of a bath.
Bill Belichick probably loved Mac Jones' reasoning for refusing to keep his first touchdown ball.
The Jordan Love era is underway. Love, the Packers’ 2020 first-round draft pick and heir apparent to franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers, saw his first regular-season game action in the fourth quarter today as Rodgers was pulled during a disastrous game against the Saints. Rodgers had completed 15 of 28 passes for 133 yards, with no [more]
By sending this tweet, it's plausible to assume Skip Bayless didn't watch the game.
It took Matthew Stafford one game with the Rams to set new career-highs in two categories.
The quarterback’s rift with Green Bay has been well documented. And he’s enough of an oddball to spark wild stories Aaron Rodgers had one of the worst games of his career on Sunday. Photograph: Tommy Gilligan/USA Today Sports The most important thing about the first game of the NFL season is to never read too much into it. This is particularly true this year, after the league added an extra game to the schedule. There’s no guarantee that anything, barring a major injury, that happens on a Sunday
Things got testy early during Sunday's showdown between the Browns and Chiefs
It's never too early to improve your fantasy team. Andy Behrens breaks down the top waiver wire targets for Week 2, including a rookie RB everyone should consider.
Week 1 produced a throwback performance from veteran Mark Ingram, while two rookie backs proved they're worth a closer look in fantasy leagues.
Jags' debacle against Texans should show coach Urban Meyer he can’t operate as he did in college. Nothing he's done so far has shown he realizes that.
The Chicago Bears got blown out by the Los Angeles Rams Sunday night, in what was an overall 'dud' of a night. There were some bright spots, however, as we note in this week's Studs and Duds.
Burrow called his shot at the line and won the game for his team.
From the Bears' atrocious secondary to Justin Fields' debut, here are our takeaways from the Bears' Week 1 loss to the Rams.
Here's what stood out to NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah about Mac Jones' NFL debut for the Patriots on Sunday.
USC president Carol Folt and athletic director Mike Bohn can no longer delay firing football coach Clay Helton, a good man who is a bad fit to lead the Trojans.
Patrick Daugherty breaks down all of Week 1's biggest storylines, including the 49ers' shocking personnel decisions. (Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)
The growing pains Ben Roethlisberger warned about were unmistakable. The Pittsburgh Steelers' new-look offensive line didn't muster much in the running game, leaving first-round pick Najee Harris with little room to work. The special teams let up a big kickoff return on the season's first play.
Yes it was a feel-good loss, but it was still a loss. A look at what went wrong against the Bucs and the continued Collins fallout. | From @StarConscience