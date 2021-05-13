Kinkhabwala examines Steelers' toughest-ranked 2021 schedule
NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala examines Pittsburgh Steelers' toughest-ranked 2021 schedule. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Here is the 2021 NFL schedule for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Here is the 2021 NFL schedule for the Detroit Lions. Week 1: vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 2: @ Green Bay Packers Week 3: vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 4: @ Chicago Bears. Week 5: @ Minnesota Vikings Week 6: vs. Cincinnati Bengals Week 7: @ Los Angeles Rams Week 8: vs. Philadelphia Eagles. Week 9: Bye Week 10: @ Pittsburgh Steelers Week 11: @ Cleveland Browns Week 12: vs. Chicago Bears Week 13: vs. Minnesota Vikings. Week 14: @ Denver Broncos Week 15: vs. Arizona Cardinals Week 16: @ Atlanta Falcons Week 17: @ Seattle Seahawks Week 18: vs. Green Bay Packers
The 2021 NFL schedule has been released, and not a moment too soon. Here are the winners and losers.
This will be the first year for the NFL's 17-game format, and there are plenty of intriguing matchups on deck. We rank the must-see games.
The world No. 1 unleashed his frustrations on an umpire during a tense moment in an Italian Open match.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Kawhi Leonard scored 20 points, Paul George added 16 and the Los Angeles Clippers led all the way Tuesday night in a 115-96 win over the Toronto Raptors. Terance Mann also scored 20 points and Ivica Zubac had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, who stayed one game ahead of the Denver Nuggets in the race for third place in the Western Conference. The Nuggets hold the tiebreaker, having won two of three against the Clippers.
Having himself dealt with an orbital fracture, boxer Gabe Rosado discusses Billy Joe Saunders’ gruesome injury against Canelo Alvarez.
Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks) with a 2-pointer vs the Orlando Magic, 05/11/2021
Bryson DeChambeau is known as “the Scientist” because of his academic approach to the game and so certain was the former quantum physics student of the accuracy of his sums, that he departed this Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina on Friday certain he had missed the cut. Yet when his private jet touched down in his hometown of Dallas, he realised – shock, horror – that his calculations had been wrong. In the three hours he had spent in the air, the wind had created havoc on the Quail Hollow leaderboard. “So yesterday I made triple bogey on the seventh [his 16th] and even though I chipped in at the eighth, I finished with a 74 on two over and thought there’s no way, I’m in 90th with 65 making it,” DeChambeau said. “But by the time I landed I was in 64th or 63rd and I’m like ‘whoops!’ ” Surely the aircraft could have performed a hasty about-turn. “I hoped so, but the problem was that the crew had done their hours, so we had to get a new crew and although we tried we couldn’t work it out, so had to leave it until the early hours,” DeChambeau explained. “I went to bed at 8pm, was up at 1am and I left Dallas at 2.45am, I got here at 6.20am, drove the 30 minutes to the course, put on my clothes in the locker room and headed out. I did get a workout in my gym last night, though.” Well, of course he did, and the exhaustion was worth it as the 27-year-old shot a 68 to move to one under. However, at one stage it seemed as if DeChambeau would take emphatic advantage of his unexpected Saturday tee-time, but he double-bogeyed the 18th.
How should the Bruins handle Tom Wilson in their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series versus the Capitals? B's president Cam Neely gives his take.
Chelsea's steady metronome went off-kilter early in Wednesday's match between the Blues and Gunners at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.
The former World No. 1's five-year U.S. Open exemption from winning the 2015 PGA Championship has run out.
You know Spike Lee was talking trash when the Knicks were up.
The 2021 NFL schedule is starting to be released, and Tom Brady seems excited about the Buccaneers playing the Cowboys to kick off the new season.
Breaking down the Penguins-Islanders and Capitals-Bruins series. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)
The dates, times and TV for the Detroit Lions' 2021 schedule, which was released on Wednesday.
"He does things and you literally think, how is that possible?
USMNT winger Christian Pulisic was his usual busy self for Chelsea, pressing hard and working to find runs behind the Arsenal backline.
The National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer overturned penalties Wednesday issued to the JR Motorsports No. 9 Chevrolet team after Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway. Roger Werner, the final appeals officer, heard and considered the organization’s appeal, overruling the disqualification that stemmed from the No. 9 car’s failure to pass post-race technical inspection. […]
Many coaches and players don't feel that the NCAA and organizers even tried to make the University Club course in Baton Rouge playable for them this week.