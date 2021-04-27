Kinkhabwala: 2021 draft will 'show off' Cleveland's culture

Reuters

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said it had fined Apple $12 million for alleged abuse of its dominance in the mobile applications market, in the latest dispute between Moscow and a Western technology firm. The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said on Tuesday that U.S. tech giant Apple's distribution of apps through its iOS operating system gave its own products a competitive advantage. Apple said it "respectfully disagreed" with the FAS ruling and that it would appeal it.