Kingussie lift McTavish Cup for third year in row

[BBC]

Two second-half goals from Savio Genini helped Kingussie to a 3-1 victory over a determined Fort William side to lift the MacTavish Cup for shinty’s North area championship for the third year in a row.

Fort William captain Victor Smith gave the lower league side an early lead, but just 28 seconds later Liam Borthwick levelled.

There then followed more than half an hour of deadlock through to half time.

Kingussie emerged a much-improved side and frequently threatened the Fort William goal, with Fort goalkeeper Paul MacKay winning the Tom MacKenzie Medal as man of the match.

Genini fired in his first just after the hour, further invigorating Kingussie and, just seven minutes later, Genini’s second put the game beyond Fort.

Kingussie’s victory not only retains the trophy but paves the way for a repeat of their 2023 treble, or even a clean sweep of all four major senior honours.

In the Mowi Premiership Lovat, 4-2 winners over Lochaber, and Caberfeidh, who defeated Glenurquhart 5-0, both leapfrogged Kinlochshiel, who had previously occupied second place.

Lewis Tawse struck first for Lovat in Kiltarlity before Ben Delaney and Finlay MacDonald gave Lochaber a lead that only lasted for a minute before Greg Matheson sent the teams on level at half time.

Matheson then completed his hat-trick to send Lovat second, two points behind Kingussie, who have a game on hand.

At Drumnadrochit, Caberfeidh’s Craig Morrison extended his lead in the Premiership scoring tables with four goals. Kevin Bartlett and Kyle Grant were Cabers’ other scorers.

Ewan Donnan scored two for Inveraray, who defeated Col Glen 3-2 to go third on the National Division.