Kingussie extend lead as Kinlochshiel draw

Four late goals from Dylan Borthwick helped Kingussie extend their lead in the Mowi Premiership to four points with a 6-0 victory over hosts Lochaber.

Saturday's only other top-flight winners were Caberfeidh, who also struck late for a 6-2 scoreline over Skye in Strathpeffer.

Glenurqhart got their first point at the 10th attempt in a 2-2 draw with Kyles and it was 1-1 between Kinlochshiel and Oban Camanachd.

Beauly overcame Fort William 3-0 at Braeview to maintain their own 100% record in the National Division and end their opponents'. Also in the second tier, Inveraray defeated Kilmallie 3-1 and there was never more than a goal in it when Col Glen edged hosts Oban Celtic 4-3 in a cliff hanger at Mossfield.

Savio Genini scored two in a minute for Kingussie but they made no further progress for almost an hour until Borthwick's quartet confirmed the champions' extended lead.

Jamie Gillies gave Skye an early advantage, which lasted into the second half. Cabers stormed back with a hat-trick from Premiership top scorer Craig Morrison and two from Kevin Bartlett before Ruaraidh MacKinnon rounded it off following William MacKinnon's second for Skye.

James Pringle and Connor Kennedy both gave Kyles the lead but Ryan Porter just before half-time and Doug Brockie both equalised.

Following a goalless first half at Balmacara, Lewis Cameron shot Camanachd ahead in advance of Jordan Fraser's equaliser.

A goal at either end of the first half from Euan MacCormick and one from Sandy Elrick secured Beauly's eighth consecutive National Division victory. Beauly are now eight points clear of Fort, who have three games in hand.

There was no shortage of excitement at Mossfield where Sam Bulloch grabbed Col Glen's late winner after two from Scott MacVicar and one from Auryn Kerr had been matched by Celtic's Daniel MacMillan, Gabriel Tidser and a David Hill penalty in a game that both sides ended with 11 men.

Allan MacDonald grabbed a hat-trick for Inveraray while Kilmallie's reply came from Innes Blackhall, who was later sent off.