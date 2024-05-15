Kingsport Parks & Recreation to offer youth pickleball lessons

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department will offer youth pickleball lessons starting in July.

Lessons will be held every Monday from 6:30 – 7 p.m. July 8 through 29 at the Riverview Pickleball Courts at the V.O. Dobbins, Sr. Complex (301 Louis Street).

Children will learn the rules of pickleball from a certified instructor, hitting, dinking, speed drills, footwork and agility during the four-week course. All equipment will be provided.

The course is open to ages 8-14 and is $60 per person for city residents and $65 for non-city residents.

To register, click here.

