Kingsport native Dustin Kerns signs contract extension at Appalachian State

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — Kingsport native Dustin Kerns will be in Boone a little longer after signing a new six-year contract, taking him through the 2029-30 season.

In five seasons, Kerns has gone 97-65 and was named the 2024 Sun Belt coach of the year after the Black and Gold set a program record with 27 wins and won its first Sun Belt regular season title.

Additionally, Kerns led the Black and Gold to the 2021 NCAA tournament after winning App State’s lone Sun Belt conference tournament title.

This past season he ended with a loss to Wake Forest in the NIT’s opening round after failing to qualify for the NCAA tournament following a defeat to Arkansas State in the sun belt tournament semi-finals.

