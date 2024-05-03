Kingsport City Schools hosts annual Tribe Games Inclusive Field Day

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools hosted its annual Tribe Games Inclusive Field Day on Friday.

The event celebrates inclusivity and athleticism for individuals with moderate or severe disabilities.

Students participated in a variety of games at the event, such as dancing and kickball.

Star Wars Day, farmer’s markets, car shows and more | Weekend Events in the Tri-Cities

“We’re going to be dancing,” Tribe Games Coordinator Sarah Good said. “We have a bubble station. We are playing cornhole with rubber chickens. We’re going to play a game of kickball, do the long jump, softball toss and some water races.”

Each participant received a gold medal. More than 100 high school helpers and volunteers were at the event.

“It took a lot of planning, a lot of logistical stuff, but we’re pretty excited about it,” Good said. “It’s going to be all worth it.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.