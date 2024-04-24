Kingsley Suamataia should go early in NFL Draft

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Kingsley Suamataia isn’t the most vocal player on the field. The former BYU offensive tackle believes actions speak louder than words.

“It’s all in my work,” Suamataia said. “I’m not really a big talk guy, but I’ve just shown what I can do on the field. I came from BYU, a little bit of a smaller school, but I’m just showing everyone I’m just as great as all these other guys that are out here.”

Suamataia was a second team All-Big-12 player in 2023, and will be the third BYU lineman in the last four years, along with Brady Christensen and Blake Freeland. The Cougars went the previous 16 years without a lineman being selected.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake is happy his big guys are being recognized.

“We talked about putting guys in the NFL,” Sitake said. “We all want to put as many of our guys in the league as possible. That’s the dream, and nd so I’m excited for Kingsley. “The hard part was that Kingsley still had a couple of years left to play.”

When you’re being projected to be drafted in the first two rounds, it’s tough to stay. Suamataia is a mountain of an offensive tackle at 6-5, 326 pounds, and he runs a 5.04 second 40-yard dash. He allowed just two sacks in 2023, and none in 2022.

Suamataia’s athleticism and ability to play both right and left tackle make him one of the best offensive linemen in the draft.

“Being able to show my athleticism, especially in the run game,” Suamataia said when asked about his strengths. “Being able to run out there with blockers off the from point A to point B, I think that’s where I can show my skills.”

How does he stay so nimble? Well, Kingsley loves to dance.

“Got to stay light on my feet,” Suamataia said with a smile. “I love dancing, I’m not going to lie to you. Country, hip-hop, whatever is playing, I’ll just be dancing.”

Whoever drafts him will be dancing, too. The Detroit Lions sure were when they drafted Suamataia’s cousin, Penei Sewell, who has since blossomed into an All-Pro tackle.

“We go way back,” Suamataia said. “[Sewell] has been training me since I was young. Being able to play both positions. He played all his college years at left tackle, came in and started at right tackle. But now he’s one of the best to do it. So I can definitely play both, and I’m comfortable at playing both.”

Suamataia is Utah guy, having gone to Orem High School and BYU. But he’s also representing the entire Polynesian community.

“There’s a small percentage of us that are pursuing our dreams,” Suamataia said. “Coming out here, but just being able to show the community that we can make it out with hard work. I’m very grateful to be here and to support my Polynesian culture.”

The NFL Draft kicks off Thursday at 6:00 p.m. on ABC4.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.