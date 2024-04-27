Kingsley Suamataia drafted in second round by Chiefs

DETROIT (ABC4 Sports) – For the third time in the last four years, a BYU offensive lineman has been selected in the NFL Draft.

Kingsley Suamataia was selected in the second round by the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. He was the 63rd pick overall. The Chiefs traded up one spot to select Suamataia.

“Kingsley is not just a terrific player with tremendous ability, but a person a great organization like the Chiefs, Coach Andy Reid and the fans in Kansas City will love on and off the field,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said. “I am just so proud and happy for him and the entire Suamataia family.”

Suamataia, a former Orem High star, played one season at Oregon before transferring to BYU, where he came a second team All-Big-12 player in 2023. Suamataia allowed just three total sacks in two seasons with the Cougars.

At 6-foot-5, 326 pounds, Suamataia is a massive presence on the offensive line, but does need to polish his technique a bit to become an NFL star. His cousin, Penei Sewell, is an NFL All-Pro and just signed the richest contract for a lineman in NFL history.

Suamataia played primarly at left tackle for BYU, but can also play on the right side, like Sewell did in the NFL.

Suamataia joins Brady Christensen (3rd round, Carolina 2021) and Blake Freeland (4th round, Indianapolis 2023) as recent BYU offensive lineman drafted. Before Christensen, BYU had gone 16 years without a lineman selected.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has strong ties to BYU, having played for the Cougars in the 70’s.

In addition to being named to the 2023 Outland Trophy and Polynesian Football Player of the Year award watch lists, Suamataia was a preseason All-Big 12 pick by College Football News, Athlon Sports and Phil Steele.

In 2022, he was a Freshman All-America Second Team selection by the Athletic after surrendering 0 sacks on pass plays.

