Kingsley girls 2nd, Benzie 4th at MITCA finals
May 30—CLARE — Two state champions led the Benzie Central girls to a runner-up spot in the Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association's Division 3 team state finals.
Kingsley's girls didn't have an overall winner, but four runners-up and a host of other top-five performances Saturday led the Stags to a third-place finish.
On the boys side, Kingsley took third and Benzie fifth. Only 10 of the top teams in each division's power rankings get invited to the MITCA finals. The Division 1, 2 and 4 finals were held Friday.
Benzie had two girls state champions, with Mylie Kelly claiming the 1,600-meter run in 5:19.37 to win by almost eight seconds over St. Louis' Jaiden Dickman and the 3,200 in 11:38.24 to win by over 10 seconds. Cierra Guay placed third and Elise Johnson fifth as the event scored the Huskies 84 points. Each team is limited to three entrants per individual event.
Johnson won the 800 in 2:29.85 to outdistance Adrian Madison's Chloe Raleigh by 0.24 second. Guay placed fourth and Kelly fifth to net another 83 points.
Kingsley managed to outpoint the Huskies with a host of top-five finishes.
Kelsey Saxton took second in the pole vault, clearing 9'0.25", Lexie Coxon took second in the 100 (13.17) and third in the 200 (27.44).
The Stags' 400-meter relay team of Olivia Esman, Sierra Billiau, Brooke Westenbarger and Coxon took runner-up honors in 52.6 seconds. Benzie's 800 relay team of Johnson, Ellen Bretzke, Madison Teichman and Matilda Thoernqvist took second in 4:18.31.
Benzie's Liathano Ramirez claimed second in the discus (101'4") and fourth in shot put (34').
A big chunk of Benzie's boys scoring came from distance runner Hunter Jones and sprinter Seth Stoltz.
Jones won three state titles, claiming first in the 3,200 (9:41.43), 1,600 (4:27.63) and 800 (2:03.39) and placing fourth in the 400 (53.32). His victories came by margins of 1:05.77 in the 3,200, 20.2 seconds in the 1,600 and five and a half seconds in the 800.
Stoltz won both the 100 (11.08) and 200 (23.11) crowns.
Kingsley's Gage Hessem placed second in the high jump, clearing 5'11.75".
Clare won the boys and girls championships.
Girls team scores: 1. Clare 996; 2. Benzie Central 836; 3. Kingsley 830; 4. Adrian Madison 764; 5. St. Louis 736.5; 6. Shepherd 667; 7. Montague 648.5; 8. Reece 643.5; 9. Kent City 626; 10. Sand Creek 540.5.
Boys team scores: 1. Clare 981; 2. Hillsdale 890; 3. Kingsley 738; 4. Adrian Mason 737.5; 5. Benzie Central 724; 6. Erie Mason 665.5; 7. Centreville 664; 8. Sand Creek 642.5; 9. Constantine 612.5; 10. Shepherd 587.
* Division 3 area boys top-12 finishers: 100 — 1. Stoltz (BC), 11.08; 3. Trevor Lewis (KNG), 11.67; 200 — 1. Stoltz (BC), 23.11; 10. Will Whims (KNG), 24.2; 400 — 4. Jones (BC), 53.32; 800 — 1. Jones (BC), 2:03.39; 11. Craig Seger (BC), 2:13.64; 12. Ike Koscielski (BC), 2:13.73; 1,600 — 1. Jones (BC), 4:27.63; Seger (BC), 4:47.43; 10. Kaden Kolarik (KNG), 5:01.09; 11. Michael Musgrave (BC) 5:05.46; 3,200 — 1. Jones (BC), 9:41.43; 5. Seger (BC), 11:00.87; 6. Musgrave (BC), 11:05.87; 110 hurdles — 10. Jacob Spangler (KNG), 17.76; 11. Tyrone Brouillet (BC), 17.81; 300 hurdles — 9. N. Murphy (BC), 44.7; 10. Brouillet (BC), 45.8; 400 relay — 4. Kingsley (Connor Johnson, Noah Weber, True Beeman, Lewis), 46.76; 5. Benzie (Dalton Geetings, Devon Harris, Stoltz, Shafer Stoltz), 46.93; 800 relay — 6. Kingsley (Weber, Lewis, Beeman, Hessem), 1:36.65; 8. Benzie (Geetings, Sh. Stoltz, Patrick Kage, Binoy Murphy), 1:39.9; 1,600 relay — 5. Kingsley (Chris Postal, Julian Rayford, Hessem, Weber), 3:44.11; 9. Benzie (Geetings, N. Murphy, Koscielski, Keagan Jeane), 3:54.18; 3,200 relay — 4. Kingsley (Hessem, Rayford, Kolarik, Postal), 8:58.04; 9. Benzie (Dade Allen, Koscielski, Seger, Musgrave), 9:08.61; shot put — 3. Riley Brock (KNG), 42'7.5"; 5. Lucas Bogart (KNG), 39'7.25"; 6. Donny Crossman (BC), 38'10"; 10. Ryan Kincaid (BC), 37'2.5"; 11. Carter Schueller (KNG), 37'1.75"; discus — 3. Brock (KNG), 132'; 11. Rafael Palomino (BC), 113'11"; high jump — 2. Hessem (KNG), 5'11.75"; 10. Brouillet (BC), 5'3.75; pole vault — 5. Noah Murphy (BC), 12'; 8. Cecil Burch (KNG), 10'9.25"; long jump — 4. Se. Stoltz BC), 19'9.5"; 6. Owen Graves (KNG), 19'0.5"; 10. Harris (BC), 18'5".
Division 3 area girls top-12 finishers: 100 — 2. Lexie Coxon (KNG), 13.17; 6. Olivia Esman (KNG), 13.6; 10. Gloria Stepanovich (BC), 13.75; 200 — 3. Coxon (KNG), 27.44; 11. Kara Johnson (BC), 29.12; 400 — 3. Thoernqvist (BC), 1:04.08; 6. Chloe Morgan (KNG), 1:06.69; 10. Bretzke (BC), 1:07.57; 800 — 1. E. Johnson (BC), 2:29.85; 4. Guay (BC), 2:31.4; 5. Kelly (BC), 2:31.53; 12. Grace Kolarik (KNG), 2:42.82; 1,600 — 1. Kelly (BC), 5:19.37; 3. Cierra Guay (BC), 5:29.35; 5. Elise Johnson (BC), 5:37.21; 10. Isabel Peltier (KNG), 5:58.24; 3,200 — 1. Kelly (BC), 11:38.24; 4. Guay (BC), 12:06.35; 6. Gaylord (BC), 13:01.61; 11. Peltier (KNG), 13:34.26; 100 hurdles — 9. Coral Bott (KNG), 18.37; 10. Brooke Westenbarger (KNG), 18.71; 300 hurdles — 4. Lauren Wooer (KNG), 48.59; 6. Madison Techman (BC), 49.4; 10. Ella Gaylord (BC), 52.83; 400 relay — 2. Kingsley (Esman, Billiau, Westenbarger, Coxon), 52.6; 5. Benzie (Adrian Childs, K. Johnson, Stepanovich, Thoernqvist), 54.12; 800 relay — 6. Kingsley (Saxton, Morgan, Wooer, Coxon), 1:53.55; 7. Benzie (Bretzke, Thoernqvist, Teichman, Stepanovich), 1:54.85; 1,600 relay — 2. Benzie (E. Johnson, Bretzke, Teichman, Thoernqvist), 4:18.31; 3. Kingsley (Billiau, Kolarik, Morgan, Wooer), 4:22.75; 3,200 relay — 3. Benzie (Guay, E. Johnson, Kelly, Teichman), 10:14.57; 5. Kingsley (Saxton, Peltier, Grace Kolarik, Wooer), 10:26.94; shot put — 4. Liathano Ramirez (BC), 32'8"; 6. Karly Roelofs (KNG), 30'11.75"; 10. Amara Robinson (KNG), 29'9.25"; discus — 2. Ramirez (BC), 101.4"; high jump — 4. Lauren Davis (KNG), 4'10"; 12. K. Johnson (BC), 4'6.5"; pole vault — 2. Kelsey Saxton (KNG), 9'0.25"; 11. Gaylord (BC), 7'0.75"; 11. Kati Smith (KNG), 7'0.75"; 11. Maya Musgrave (BC), 7'0.75"; long jump — 3. Esman (KNG), 15'4.25"; 4. Stepanovich (BC), 14'6.5"; 12. Kaylin Mitchell (KNG), 13'7".
