Kingsley Coman likely to leave Bayern Munich this summer

Kingsley Coman is likely to leave Bayern Munich this summer, according to Christian Falk.

The French international is set to move away from Bavarian mainly due to the arrival of Michael Olise from Premier League side Crystal Palace.

The 22-year-old is set to sign in the coming days and will likely be Vincent Kompany’s number one choice ahead of the 28 year old winger.

Coman is now looking for a new challenge in his career.

It’s unclear where he will end up but one possible destination is PSG.

Coman is native to Paris and would be competing for league titles and the Champions League.

However, PSG are yet to contact Bayern about a possible transfer.

It’s likely that Coman’s future will become more clear after the European Championships.

As per TransferMarkt, Coman’s current transfer value is €50m with his current Bayern contract running until June 30th 2027.

GGFN | Jamie Allen