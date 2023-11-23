Kingsland's football state title chase has ignited its community

Nov. 23—SPRING VALLEY — Drive 3 miles outside of Spring Valley, just before hooking up with Highway 63, and there sits one final sign expressing just where the communities of Spring Valley and Wykoff are at right now.

It's all about football and their state champion-bound team, the Kingsland Knights.

It reads: "Teams to remember play in November."

This, no doubt, has been a team to remember. Kingsland has put together a perfect season — 13-0 — and at 10 a.m. Saturday will play Nevis at U.S. Bank Stadium for the 9-Player state title.

Kingsland is in this position for the first time since 2003, when it had its second of back-to-back trips to the state championship game. It won it all in 2002. It also finished as state champion in 1995 when current head coach Matt Kolling was starring for the Knights.

But since '03, losing has mostly personified Kingsland football. There was even a 51-game losing streak (2012-2016) to endure.

All of that has made this season all the more worth savoring. It explains why at seemingly every turn in Spring Valley and Wykoff there is a football conversation going on, a Kingsland football flag waving or a sign planted celebrating the team's accomplishments and pushing for more.

The signs read like this: "Our Knights Are Electric." "Knights Strike With Lightning Teamwork." "Searched Google. Still couldn't find competition."

And on and on. The Kingsland community couldn't be happier to have a winner and the football fever that's come with it.

"I think there's something about football that brings people together," Kingsland junior linebacker/tight end Sam Howard said.

Karla Tart, who along with Steve Tart owns popular Spring Valley establishment Rack's Bar & Grill, says the community has waited a long time for this. With it, there's been no holding back in celebrating this unbeaten football team. That includes the team eating at her restaurant after every home game this season, the cost taken care of by a variety of local businesses.

"You hear people say, 'It's Kingsland's time,'" Karla said. "Everyone is glad that it's happening. We've waited long enough."

At dawn Saturday, the towns of Spring Valley and Wykoff will empty, its residents climbing into cars or one of at least three fan buses headed for Minneapolis and its U.S. Bank Stadium.

"Yeah, everybody is excited about this," said Isaac Hurst, owner of Southland Auto and Diesel in Spring Valley, as he lunched at Rack's on Tuesday. "It's brought the community together. I've gone to all the playoff games and Kingsland has probably had the most fans at every single game. So it's pretty neat to see how many people come out and cheer on the Knights. We're sure proud to have them as a football team."

Hurst wasn't nearly the only one from Tuesday's Rack's crowd with Kingsland football on their mind.

There was a grandmother there, Linda Meyer, who stopped by to pick up a Kingsland football rally rag at Rack's. While there, Meyer grabbed lunch and also took part in some football conversation.

It turns out she isn't just any fan. She is the grandmother of Kingsland's star running back Beau Wiersma.

Meyer knows just how locked in everyone is about this football stuff. She especially knows how it's going at the Wiersma house, with senior Beau and freshman brother Bently both on the team.

"They are so focused on this; even their mom and dad are focused on this," said Meyer, whose daughter Katy is Beau and Bently's mother. "They are nervous — real nervous. I know they hadn't slept much before the last game. You know, it's stressful. I hope they win. I pray they win. But if they don't win, they're still great kids. And they did a lot to get where they are right now."

A couple of businesses down from Rack's Bar and Grill is Sunshine Foods. In front of the store is a massive sign structure with white lettering and a black background — Knights' colors — that reads, "Knights are Sec.1 9-Man Champs! Good luck at State. Go'n to the Bank."

The sign was originally constructed by Spring Valley resident Greg Malone back in 1995, when Kingsland was playing for its first state championship. There was some updating to be done this time by him and family members. Back in '95, it was "Go'n to the Dome." With the Metrodome having been replaced years ago by U.S. Bank Stadium, Malone has edited it to read, "Go'n to the Bank."

And with Kingsland having gone from Class 1A to 9-Player football, that change was made, too.

One thing that hasn't changed is how much this community has gotten behind its state championship-chasing team. Malone hasn't been nearly the only sign maker this year. This has turned into a community event, one spearheaded by husband and wife Jason and Nicole Howard, parents of Kingsland standout receiver Ayden Howard.

"I wouldn't want to venture how many hours we've put into this," Jason Howard said with a laugh. "It's been a lot. But we've not nearly been the only ones helping with it."

Greg Bernard is store manager of Sunshine Foods. He listens on a daily basis to all of the football banter that's been going on between his patrons.

From, "Are you going to the game?" to a simple "Go Knights!" it never ends. As a lifelong Kingsland football fan, nothing makes him happier.

"It just seems like, even a month ago when we started playoffs, that everyone is just in a good mood," Bernard said. "You know, there is something to finally talk about with the good of the school and everyone has something to be into together and show support."

Dana Simmons is the first-year principal at Kingsland High School.

She's happily stepped into a football-crazy scene and has done her part to keep raising it to new heights. That includes having a football pep fest at the school before the state semifinal game in which she invited the entire community.

Simmons knows the value of school and community spirit. She's watched this football team be an igniter.

"It is such a community builder," Simmons said. "When you have a winning program, it brings people together. It's not only the parents and their families, but a lot of students who maybe never have been that interested in football, but now there's this hype behind this winning team. Kids want to be a part of something, and even if they're not on the team, they want to be a part of the crowd that's cheering everyone on. So, it's really cool."

Cool for the spectators and even more so for the players.

No doubt, this has been a special time to don a Kingsland uniform. For the players, this has been an unforgettable experience.

"Everyone is excited for us," Kingsland junior lineman Ira Schmidt said. "There are a lot of people at all the games, and then you see all the signs and stuff throughout town. It gets me excited."