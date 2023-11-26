Kingsland suffers heart-breaking loss in 9-Player state championship game

Nov. 25—MINNEAPOLIS — Missed opportunities are going to haunt the Kingsland football team for a long time.

The Knights saw their dream of a 9-Player football state championship end in bitter disappointment on Saturday with a 14-12 loss to Nevis at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Kingsland dominated play, outgaining Nevis (13-0), 348-97 in total yards, but came up short on the scoreboard. The Knights had a number of opportunities, but couldn't find the end zone, and also had two potential touchdowns denied.

In the fourth quarter trailing by two, the Knights (13-1) lost a fumble at the Nevis 10 and were later stopped on a fourth-and-goal at the Nevis 1 with just 2:04 to play. The fourth-down play — a sneak by quarterback Kaaleem Reiland — was reviewed, but the play was upheld.

Kingsland coach Matt Kolling thought that Reiland was in the end zone on the play.

"Obviously it was clear as day to me," he said.

"I don't want to really dwell on that too much," the coach added. "I thought with replay we had a really good chance on it. ... We were confident it was going to be called a touchdown."

But the call went against the Knights. Nevis was then able to pick up a first down, just its third of the game, and ran out the clock for the first state title in school history.

The Tigers, who played stellar defense during the contest, were expecting Reiland to sneak despite the presence of Beau Wiersma in the backfield. Wiersma has rushed for more than 2,000 yards this season.

"We knew they were kind of going with a tush push in that situation there," Nevis coach Shawn Kilmek said. "Everybody just kind of clogged it up and were kind of able to drive them back."

Kilmek credited his linebackers with stellar play during the contest.

"Our defense really won it for us," Nevis quarterback Eli Lewis said.

Wiersma, who rushed for 162 yards on 28 carries, was surprised at how well the Nevis defense played.

"We watched them last week, they played well, but I did not think they were as good as they showed today," he said. "And it showed."

A massive call earlier in the game came late in the second quarter. Kingsland senior Ayden Howard took a middle screen from Reiland and weaved and darted through traffic for an 87-yard touchdown that would have cut the deficit to 14-12, with the conversion coming. But Kingsland was flagged for "aiding the runner" and the TD was nullified.

"I've never seen that kind of call before," Kolling said.

Howard, who had five catches for 95 yards and a touchdown in the contest, was unsure if he was aided by a teammate on the play.

"I couldn't really tell, just (had my) head down on it," he said. "I looked up at the (jumbo)tron and didn't think it was too bad."

The close calls left the Knights wondering what might have been as they made a bid for their third state championship, and first in 9-Player. Kingsland also came up empty on both 2-point conversions after its touchdowns and that was also a crucial factor.

"I know it stings really hard right now, but some day they'll be able to look back and see what they've accomplished," Kolling said. "And that's something really special."

"Right now it doesn't feel that good, but it's a great experience," Wiersma added.

The Knights lost despite the outstanding play of their defense. Kingsland allowed just two big plays. Nevis had a 47-yard pass to set up a short touchdown run in the first quarter and running back Ayomide Ogundeji had a 32-yard TD run to cap a 38-yard drive and give the Tigers a 14-6 lead in the second quarter. Those were two of Nevis' mere three first downs in the game and accounted for 79 of the team's 97 yards of offense.

Kolling, in his fourth season as the head coach, challenged this group of seniors to leave the program in better shape than when he started. And they have certainly done that and helped change the culture.

"They'll be back again," said Wiersma, who will play college football at Winona State University.

Kolling hopes the players will be able to cherish the experience and appreciate the memories they have made with their teammates.

"They learned a very valuable lesson today, life is not always fair," he said. "Things don't always go the way you think it should. It will be a good lesson they can use the rest of their lives."

The Knights will also think about how they came oh so close to winning a state championship.

"It's a game of inches and that showed tonight," Kolling said.

Section 1 has ruled the 9-Player state tournament in recent years. A Section 1 team has won the state title in seven of the past 10 state tournaments. With Kingsland's loss, Section 1 has also had two runner-up state finishes in that span, both in the last two years.

Kingsland had been 2-1 in state championship games, with wins in 1995 and 2002, and a runner-up finish in 2003.

Nevis 14, Kingsland 12

Kingsland 6-0-6-0 — 12

Nevis 7-7-0-0 — 14

FIRST QUARTER

Kingsland — Ayden Howard 52 pass from Kaaleem Reiland (run failed), 9:34.

Nevis — Eli Lewis 1 run (Josha Sammons kick), 7:34.

SECOND QUARTER

Nevis — Ayomide Ogundeji 32 (Sammons kick), 4:24

THIRD QUARTER

Kingsland — Kaaleem Reiland 5 run (pass failed), 0:49.

TEAM STATISTICS

Kingsland — Nevis

First downs 18 — 3

Total net yards 348 — 97

Rushing yards 50-231 — 26-50

Passing yards 117 — 47

Pass att-comp.-int. 9-16-1 — 2-8-0

Fumbles lost 1-1 — 0-0

Penalties yards 3-35.0 — 7-37.9

Punts/avg. 1-5 — 3-15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Kingsland — Beau Wiersma 28-162, Kaaleem Reiland 21-68, Ayden Howard 1-1. Nevis — Ayomide Ogundej 17-70, Eli Lewis 6-(-8), Team 3-(-12).

Passing

Kingsland — Kaaleem Reiland 9 completions, 16 attempts, 1 interception, 1 touchdown, 117 yards. Nevis — Eli Lewis 2-8-0-0, 47 yards.

Receiving

Kingsland — Ayden Howard 5-95, Samuel Howard 2-18, Beau Wiersma 2-4. Nevis — Joe Houchin 1-48, JohnPaul Benson 1-(-1).