Kingsland lands three on 9-Player All-State Team

Dec. 13—MINNEAPOLIS — Southeastern Minnesota was top heavy with players from state runner-up Kingsland who were selected to the 9-Player Football All-State Team on Wednesday.

Twelve players from around the state made it on offense, 12 on defense. Kingsland 5-foot-9, 200-pound senior running back Beau Wiersma and Kingsland 6-2, 170-pound senior receiver Ayden Howard both were selected. Joining them on offense was 6-1, 175-pound LeRoy-Ostrander junior quarterback Camden Hungerholt.

On defense, Kingsland 6-1, 190-pound junior end Parker Johnson was selected.

Wiersma finished with 2,279 yards rushing with 38 touchdowns. He also had 301 yards receiving with four touchdowns. Wiersma will play next year at Winona State University.

Howard totaled 43 receptions for 928 yards and 10 touchdowns. Hungerholt was a running and passing machine, throwing for 1,595 yards and 15 touchdowns and running for 2,627 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Kingsland's Johnson totaled a whopping 16 1/2 sacks, 77 tackles and 26 tackles for loss at defensive end.

Making the 9-Player honorable-mention team from southeastern Minnesota were LeRoy-Ostrander senior lineman Malyk Schaefer, Mabel-Canton senior running back/defensive back Cayden Tollefsrud and Spring Grove senior receiver Jaxon Strinmoen.

The team was selected by the 9-Player coaches in Minnesota.