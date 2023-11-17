Kingsland holds off Fertile-Beltrami, is Prep Bowl-bound for first time since 2003

Nov. 16—MINNEAPOLIS — Ayden Howard set the tone early and sealed Kingsland's biggest win in 20 years late.

Howard's play helped Kingsland earn one more chance this fall for the Knights to earn their biggest win in two decades.

Howard's early hustle showed there would be no quit in the Knights and plenty of determination. With Kingsland up 6-0 after its first drive of a 9-Player state semifinal game, Fertile-Beltrami appeared to have tied the score when Bryer Strem took a screen pass and cut through the Knights defense. But the speedy Howard never gave up on the play. The senior raced Strem down from behind and made the tackle at the Kingsland 8-yard line on the 62-yard play.

Howard's hustle saved a touchdown as the Knights defense shut down Fertile-Beltrami on the next four plays. And with its offense in high gear, Kingsland went on to post a 36-28 victory to move on to the Prep Bowl, the 9-Player state championship game.

"You always have to finish the play no matter what," Howard said. "You never know what the circumstances are or what it could lead to. I made the play, but then we all stepped up as a team."

Kingsland (13-0), which had a 51-game losing streak from the 2012 season through 2017, is now just a win away from a state title. The Knights will face Nevis in the 9-Player state championship game at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Knights have been building for this moment for the past four years, ever since Matt Kolling took over as the team's head coach.

"These kids (the seniors) were freshmen when the new staff took over," Kolling said. "There was not a lot of pride, excitement or wins in the Kingsland program in the 20 years prior to that. It's all these guys, the work they've put in."

Seniors like standout running back Beau Wiersma and Howard helped set the standard for the Knights when Kolling took over. It has also helped set the bar high for the younger players, like sophomore quarterback Kaaleem Reiland, who has shown a lot of poise all season and did so again on Thursday.

"Just hanging around the locker room, the older guys like Beau, Ayden, a couple of the seniors last year (really helped)," Reiland said. "It just helped me build that mindset to just go out and play your game and be a leader."

Wiersma rushed for 297 yards and four touchdowns Thursday, including 198 yards and three of his TDs on 14 carries in the first half when the Knights took a 22-6 lead. He has now rushed for more than 2,000 yards with 38 touchdowns this season. Kingsland finished with 416 yards rushing on 52 attempts. Wiersma said the Kingsland offensive line was a big factor in the game.

"They work really hard and we have a great offensive line coach this year, Isaiah Minnich," Wiersma said. "But it's amazing; I wouldn't be able to rush for four touchdowns in this game if it wasn't for them."

Reiland threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Parker Johnson with 9:27 to play to give the Knights a 36-22 lead. The play had to be confirmed by replay officials as Johnson fumbled just after he crossed the goal line. Reiland finished with 115 yards rushing and 50 passing.

The Knights weren't able to pull away from Fertile-Beltrami in the second half, however. This marked the third straight season the Falcons have reached the 9-Player state semifinals.

"It was a dogfight, an absolute battle," Kolling said. "... They were everything we thought they were and more."

The Falcons got the ball back with 2:41 to play with a chance to tie the score with a TD and a 2-point conversion. But Howard then came up with his second interception of the contest, with 1:39 to play, which sealed the victory.

"It kind of happened so fast, I didn't even think about it," Howard said.

Fertile-Beltrami (12-1) entered the game allowing just 8.3 points per game and hadn't allowed more than 20 points in a game this season.

Kingsland will play for the program's third state title when it faces Nevis two days after Thanksgiving.

"I like football more than I like turkey," Kolling said with a chuckle.

"No pressure, we don't feel pressure at all," Wiersma said. "We're just going to keep doing our thing, driving the ball down field, working on defense, working in practice and come out victorious."

Kingsland 6-16-8-6 — 36

Fertile-Beltrami 0-6-16-6 — 28

FIRST QUARTER

Kingsland — Beau Wiersma 64 run (run failed), 7:42

SECOND QUARTER

Kingsland — Wiersma 3 run (Courtland Druy-DeBoer pass from Kaaleem Reiland), 9:40.

Fertile-Beltrami — Isaiah Wright 2 run (run failed), 7:04.

Kingsland — Wiersma 12 run (Reiland run), 5:36.

THIRD QUARTER

Fertile-Beltrami — Wright 55 run (Bryer Strem pass from Caiden Swenby), 9:39.

Kingsland — Wiersma 47 run (Wiersma run), 8:35.

Fertile-Beltrami — Wright 2 run (run failed), 7:04.

FOURTH QUARTER

Kingsland — Parker Johnson 10 pass from Reiland (pass failed), 9:27.

Fertile-Beltrami — Wright 2 run (run failed), 4:12.

TEAM STATISTICS

Kingsland — F-B

First downs 21 — 18

Total net yards 466 — 430

Rushing yards 52-416 — 47-242

Passing yards 50 — 188

Pass att-comp.-int. 4-9-1 — 7-18-2

Fumbles lost 1-1 — 0-0

Penalties yards 7-60 — 4-35

Punts/avg. 0-0 — 1-32

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Kingsland — Beau Wiersma 29-297, Kaaleem Reiland 20-115, Ayden Howard 1-4, Bently Wiersma 1-2, Team 1-(-2). Fertile-Beltrami — Isaiah Wright 21-184, Bryer Strem 7-39, Caiden Swenby 7-39, Caleb Sather 2-(-1).

Passing

Kingsland — Kaaleem Reiland 4 completions, 9 attempts, 1 interception, 1 touchdown, 50 yards. Fertile-Beltrami — Caiden Swenby 7-18-0-2, 188 yards.

Receiving

Kingsland — Samuel Howard 2-23, Ayden Howard 1-17, Parker Johnson 1-10. Fertile-Beltrami— Bryer Strem 3-146, Isaiah Wright 2-27, Derek Sorenson 1-12, Preston Hanson 1-3.