Kingsholm Stadium 'at flood risk from climate change'

Gloucester's Kingsholm Stadium is at risk of "marine submersion" according to a new report on climate change commissioned by World Rugby.

The report looked at 10 major stadiums in England and found of those, Kingsholm - home to the Cherry and Whites since 1891 - could be impacted by more severe flooding.

It looked at 10 rugby nations around the world and found the consequences of climate change on rugby are "significant".

"While varying from one climate region to another, the consequences of climate change on rugby’s practice and ecosystem are significant and will continue to deteriorate in the coming decades," the report said.

"Heatwaves will continue to affect athlete performance and spectator health.

"Droughts will more frequently affect turf pitches, while submersions from flooding and/or sea-level rise will increasingly impact infrastructure."

The report looked at the projected impact of a 2C world temperature increase on rugby.

"As the science shows, the world is heating up and likely to surpass a 1.5-degree increase in global average temperatures by 2026. Without large-scale reductions in emissions, a two-degree increase in global average temperatures is a real possibility," it said.

It found that with a 2C rise, 11% of the 111 stadiums looked at across the world are at risk of annual marine submersion, with 30% experiencing increased wind/cyclone activity.

Marine submersion projections were based on rises in sea levels, storm surges and annual flooding data.

England, which has 1.94m rugby players and 1,700 clubs, is at "increased risk" of heavy rainfall and flash flood frequency.

Nottingham Rugby Club saw its ground badly flooded in January this year following Storm Henk.

The 147-year-old club launched a fundraising appeal because its insurance would not cover the repair costs due to the ground being built on a floodplain.

Grass pitches in England are also under threat from a destructive fungal disease called pyricularia from southern Europe, which is now found in southern England and Wales.

Six out of the 10 rugby nations investigated - which also included Australia, South Africa, France, Fiji and New Zealand - will face 10 additional days when they cannot play due to high temperatures exceeding 35C.

Other stadiums at risk of marine submersion according to the report are Perth's Optus Stadium, The HFC Bank Stadium in Fiji's capital Suva, two Japanese stadiums in Higashiosaka and Kitakyushu, as well as five stadiums in New Zealand in Napier, Nelson, Dunedin, Whangarei and Tauranga.

Rugby plans to tackle risks

The report, which used existing data and climate modelling for its projections, makes six recommendations for the sport to help mitigate the threats posed by climate change.

They include creating a fund to help those most at risk from the impacts of climate change and assessing changes that might have to be made to the game - such as the playing calendar, or recovery times for players - as well as developing new climate strategies.

"It is my sincere hope that the findings will not only raise awareness within the rugby family but also serve as a catalyst for collective action at all levels of the game," said World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont.

He added he hoped "that its recommendations will inspire initiatives that foster sustainable practices, mitigation, adaptation and resilience within our sport".

Earlier this year World Rugby announced it was looking to introduce extended half-times and more water breaks during matches played in hot and humid conditions.