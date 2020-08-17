Kings win NBA draft lottery coin flip, troll Pelicans on Twitter

It seems like every year the Kings tie with another NBA franchise with their season record and are forced into a coin flip for draft lottery seating. It doesn't always go the Kings way, like in 2018 when they fell from No. 6 overall to No. 7, before moving up to No. 2 in the draft lottery.

But more often than not, the Kings have come out on top in these situations.

NBC Sports California has confirmed through a league source the Kings will walk into the Aug. 20 NBA Draft Lottery as the team with the 12th-best chance of winning the lottery following a Monday morning coin flip win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Athletic's Shams Charania was first with the news.

Sources: 2020 NBA Draft Lottery tiebreaker winners:



New Orleans/Sacramento (28-36): Sacramento



Houston/OKC/Utah (44-28): OKC, then Houston, then Utah







— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 17, 2020

The Kings didn't waste any time trolling the Pelicans, too.

If the lottery goes in order, the Kings will select No. 12 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft and the Pelicans will follow at No. 13. The coin flip also comes with slightly better odds in the lottery itself.

Under the new format, the top four positions are up for grabs in the lottery. The Kings now have a 1.3 percent chance of landing the top spot, 1.4 percent chance of selecting No. 2, 1.6 percent of moving to No. 3 and a 1.8 percent chance of drafting at No. 4. In total, Sacramento has a 6.1 percent chance of landing in the top four, an 86.1 percent chance of drafting No. 12 overall and a 7.6 percent chance of dropping to No. 13.

New Orleans now has a 5.7 percent chance of landing a top-four pick, a 92.1 percent of selecting No. 13 and just a 2.3 percent chance of falling to No. 14.

With the coin flip win, the Kings will now select No. 43 overall in the second round, with the Pelicans choosing at No. 42.

Interim vice president of basketball operations Joe Dumars also will have the No. 35 overall pick, as well as the No. 52 overall selection. It will be a busy draft night for the Kings as they attempt to overhaul the roster in preparation for the 2020-21 season.

