Kings waive point guard Frank Mason after two seasons in Sacramento

The Kings waived point guard Frank Mason III on Thursday, the team announced.

Mason thanked the Kings for "making his dreams come true" after the news was released.

@SacramentoKings thanks for allowing my dreams to come true. It was truly a blessing to be apart of the organization. Excellent group of guys in the front office and a special coaching staff you guys bought along. Amazing training staff and strength & Conditioning Coach. 💜🖤 — Frank Mason (@FrankMason0) July 4, 2019

Mason will remain on the Kings' Las Vegas Summer League team. However, he's now free to sign a contract with any other club.

Kings waive Frank Mason. He will be on the summer league team in Las Vegas, but Kings wanted to give him an opportunity to find another team. pic.twitter.com/H1wonEjakD — James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) July 4, 2019

The Kings had until Oct. 15 for Mason's $1.6 million team option to become guaranteed. By waiving him, that money is now off the books.

Sacramento selected the former Kansas University standout in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft. Over two seasons as a King, Mason averaged 6.8 points and 2.6 assists per game.

Mason's scoring dropped from 7.9 points per game as a rookie to 5.1 last season. He significantly struggled shooting beyond the arc, making only 21.9 percent of his 3-pointers last year.

The Kings depth chart at point guard now consists of De'Aaron Fox, Cory Joseph, Yogi Ferrell and Kyle Guy.