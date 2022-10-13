Kings waive ex-Warriors Quinn Cook, Kent Bazemore ahead of roster deadline

Kings waive Cook, Bazemore as 15-man roster deadline looms originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Kings have parted ways with two NBA veterans in Quinn Cook and Kent Bazemore, the team announced Thursday morning, leaving just one cut to make before Monday's 15-man roster deadline.

Sacramento signed both Cook and Bazemore to undisclosed contracts on Sept. 21.

Bazemore, entering his 11th year in the league, spent the 2020-21 NBA season with the Golden State Warriors before joining the Los Angeles Lakers for their 2021-22 campaign.

The 33-year-old appeared in two games for the Kings this preseason, averaging 1.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 4.0 points on 42.9 percent shooting from the field.

Cook was looking at a chance for a new opportunity with the Kings after a year-long absence from the NBA.

He last played with both the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Lakers in 2020-21 after time with the Warriors, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks, during which he won two NBA championships.

Cook's release comes the day after he helped Sacramento secure a nail-biting preseason victory over the Phoenix Suns Wednesday night at Footprint Center, scoring 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field and 1-of-3 from 3-point range.

Like Bazemore, Cook also appeared in two total preseason games for the Kings and averaged 6.5 points, 1.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists.