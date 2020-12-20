Kings waive center Frank Kaminsky, regular season roster close to set

Kaminsky waived, Kings close in on final roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A stack of Sacramento Kings made their first NBA roster on Saturday. It was the first time for DaQuan Jeffries, who earned a two-way contract with the Kings least season, but has a guaranteed contract this year. While it was expected, it’s also the first time for Tyrese Haliburton, Robert Woodard and Jahmi’us Ramsey.

With every good story, there is an equally disappointing one for a player that is now on the outside of the league looking in.

“It’s a different day than any other day, this and the trade deadline,” De’Aaron Fox said. “Sometimes you build a bond with guys really quickly and with them leaving, it doesn’t stop you from talking or anything, but at the end of the day, there’s a business side of the game and it is what it is.”

For the Kings, veteran center Frank Kaminsky was the last man cut. He had a few moments during the preseason schedule, but the Kings have depth on the front line and Kaminsky’s contract was only guaranteed for $50,000.

“We let Frank go today and he did everything that we asked him to,” coach Luke Walton said. “He’s an NBA player. He’s a really good player, a really good teammate. But we had one spot left.”

Taken with the ninth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, the 27-year-old big man shouldn’t be unemployed for long. He’s a solid scorer who can stretch the floor with his perimeter shooting ability.

“We wish and hope the best for Frank and it’s a good lesson for all of our guys to learn and see,” Walton added. “They’ve seen what kind of player Frank is as well, but it’s a tough league, a tough business. We’ve got to enjoy and appreciate the time that we have here and the time that we have together.”

That one remaining spot on the roster went to small forward Glenn Robinson III, who was also playing on a partially guaranteed league minimum deal.

Robinson is expected to be the primary backup behind Harrison Barnes and like Kaminsky, he had some solid moments in the preseason.

Sacramento waived exhibit 10 player, Vincent Edwards on Friday to get down to 17 players. It is unknown at this time what the Kings did with center Chimezie Metu, but if Robinson made the team, there isn’t another regular roster spot available.

The Kings still have a two-way player slot available, which could be used to retain Metu, although nothing has been announced by the team as of Saturday evening.

Walton didn’t expect any more changes to the roster prior to the start of the regular season on Wednesday, but that is up to general manager Monte McNair. Having 15 guaranteed contracts walking into the season isn’t ideal, especially if a player of interest is waived or a potential trade arises.