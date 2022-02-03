Kings vs. Warriors: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Thursday

After ending their Texas sweep with a thrilling comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors will return to Chase Center for a contest against their Norther California rival, the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

While recording a surprise comeback win over the Spurs, the Warriors were without several key players, including Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins. When the Kings come to town on Tuesday, the Warriors should be getting back some of their core after a rest day.

While the Warriors (39-13) are cruising with a seven-game winning streak, the Sacramento Kings (19-24) are coming off an impressive victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. Sacramento’s young backcourt of Davion Mitchell and Tyrese Haliburton combined for 30 points to surge past Kyrie Irving, James Harden and the Nets, 112-101.

Before the Warriors host the Kings on Thursday, here’s everything you need to know about the contest, including how to watch.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Thursday, Feb. 3

Time: 7 p.m. PT

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Radio: 95.7 The Game (Bay Area)

Injury Report

Warriors:

Nemanja Bjelica – bilateral back spasms – out

Draymond Green – disc injury recovery – out

Andre Iguodala – left hip injury management – out

James Wiseman – right knee injury recovery – out

Otto Porter Jr. – lower back tightness – out

Kings:

Not yet submitted

Pacers projected starting lineups

Golden State Warriors

F Andrew Wiggins – Kansas

C Kevon Looney – UCLA

G Steph Curry – Davidson

G Jordan Poole – Michigan

G Moses Moody (R) – Arkansas

Sacramento Kings:

F Harrison Barnes – North Carolina

F Mo Harkless – St. John’s

C Richuan Holmes – Moraine Valley Community College

G Davion Mitchell (R) – Baylor

G Tyrese Haliburton – Iowa State

Previous Result

Dec. 20, 2021

Warriors : 113

Kings: 98

T. Haliburton: 24 PTS, 8-18 FG, 11 AST, 3 STL

S. Curry: 31 PTS, 13-27 FG, 4 AST, 3 REB, 2 BLK

