Kings vs Warriors Betting Forecast
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Sacramento Kings host the Golden State Warriors
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Sacramento Kings host the Golden State Warriors
Steph Curry drilled an acrobatic half-court shot after the buzzer to end the first quarter of Friday night's game.
For the second straight game, the Warriors benefitted from the refs not calling a foul on Klay Thompson.
You need to hear this "biohack" from the man himself.
The Lakers fell to 2-10 after a loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, unable to overcomes mistakes and turnovers at the end of each half.
Spencer Dinwiddie added 20 points, capped by three 3-pointers in the final 2 1/2 minutes.
Anthony Lamb is on a two-way contract with the Warriors, but he certainly isnt playing like it.
Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White throw a defender out of the club
After seeing Ohio State this weekend, Joel Klatt reconsidered his ranking of the Buckeyes, among others in his latest top 10 CFB rankings.
The Celtics were down three key players on the second night of a back-to-back, but Jayson Tatum willed Boston to victory with a remarkable 43-point performance. Check out our three takeaways from the Celtics' sixth straight win.
Why can't Josh McDaniels find success as an NFL head coach? Former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Marshall has a theory that's not kind to the Raiders coach.
What do you see the rankings looking like?
Kevon Looney understands what James Wiseman is going through with his inconsistent minutes.
A pre-round pep talk pushed Alex Pereira toward victory, as he detailed following his UFC 281 comeback.
We're approaching the home stretch of the college football regular season.
Mazzulla has had his work cut out for him, and this is what Pagliuca had to say about it thus far.
Nets owner Joe Tsai said, 'He has to show people that he’s sorry.'
“At the end of the day we’re entertainers, but we sometimes don’t get paid for our entertainment.”
See where Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has the Spartans bowling this holiday season in his updated bowl projections
After the loss to Washington, the Ducks saw a substantial drop in the latest ESPN Power Rankings.
Receiver Brandin Cooks will be back for the Texans today. His “C” won’t be. NFL Media reports that the Texans have stripped Cooks of his captain status in advance of his first game back after he wasn’t traded at the deadline. After the Week Nine loss to the Eagles, which Cooks missed two days after [more]