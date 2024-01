The 76ers defeated the Kings, 112-93. Tobias Harris puts up 30+ points in back-to-back games for the first time in his career as he notched a season-high 37 points, along with 7 rebounds and 3 assists for the 76ers, while Tyrese Maxey added 21 points and 4 assists in the victory. De’Aaron Fox tallied 21 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists for the Kings