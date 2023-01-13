Kings vs Rockets Betting Forecast
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Sacramento Kings host the Houston Rockets
In Wednesday’s loss at Sacramento, Alperen Sengun made history with the first triple-double of his young NBA career while becoming the youngest player in #Rockets history to do so.
With Kevin Porter Jr. out of Friday’s rematch due to injury, that could mean more usage for Alperen Sengun, who became the youngest center in NBA history with a triple-double. #Rockets
Trey Lyles was ready when the Kings needed him as he erupted for 15 points in the fourth quarter in the win over the Houston Rockets.
Trey Lyles came off the bench to help the Sacramento Kings close out the Houston Rockets in Wednesday’s win at Golden 1 Center.
