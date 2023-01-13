Kings vs Rockets Betting Forecast

Associated Press

Jordan Poole scored 25 points, Donte DiVincenzo added 22 and the Golden State Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs 144-113 on Friday night before an NBA-record crowd of 68,323 at the Alamodome. The attendance shattered the previous regular-season record of 62,046 who watched Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls play the Atlanta Hawks at the Georgia Dome on March 27, 1998. The Spurs normally play at the AT&T Center but returned to their former home as the franchise celebrates its 50th anniversary.