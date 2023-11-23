Kings vs Pelicans Game Highlights

Yahoo Sports

Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes and get the inside scoop on the biggest NFL storylines of the week. Fitz and Jori kick things off with the New York Jets announcing that Zach Wilson is benched and Tim Boyle will be the starter going forward. Although Wilson showed improvement, both agree this is a move that needed to be made. The Pittsburgh Steelers fired OC Matt Canada, which will allow them to properly evaluate Kenny Pickett. Next, Fitz and Jori dive into a Thanksgiving edition of Panic Meter, as they determine whether or not it's time to panic about C.J. Stroud, the Kansas City Chiefs and their fatal flaws, the Philadelphia Eagles, the AFC playoff picture, the Miami Dolphins, the Washington Commanders and Ron Rivera and Brandon Staley.