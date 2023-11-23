Advertisement

Kings vs Pelicans Game Highlights

NBA.com

The Pelicans defeated the Kings, 115-112. Zion Williamson led the way with 25 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds for the Pelicans, with Brandon Ingram adding 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in the victory. De’Aaron Fox tallied 26 points and 5 assists for the Kings in the losing effort.