Kings vs. Nuggets live stream: How to watch NBA game online on MyTeams

The Kings will have a tall task as they try to get back in the win column on Thursday. Sacramento hosts the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center.

The Nuggets are rolling. After losing two straight against the Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio Spurs, Denver has won three in a row. Overall, the Nuggets have only lost four times since the start of December.

The Kings, meanwhile, are reeling. Sacramento has lost three of its last four since Christmas, and that includes two consecutive blown leads against the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers. Four games shy of the halfway point, the Kings are now 1.5 games back of the Lakers and Spurs for eighth place in the Western Conference.

Here's how you can watch Kings-Nuggets, as well as NBC Sports California's pregame and postgame coverage, live on the MyTeams by NBC Sports app.

When: 7:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, Jan. 3 (pregame show starts at 6:30 p.m.)

Live Stream: MyTeams by NBC Sports app



Desktop users can stream the game here.