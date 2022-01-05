Kings vs. Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (16-22) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (19-19) at STAPLES Center

Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Tuesday January 4, 2022

Sacramento Kings 0, Los Angeles Lakers 0 (10:30 pm ET)

It's that time.

New BS Pod! An NBA deep dive on the Curry/LeBron Legacy Battle, Ja's big leap, the stealth sleeper Grizzlies, the biding their time Suns, Jabari/Chet/Paolo roulette and much more

open.spotify.com/episode/3MToTG… – 10:31 PM

Tristan Thompson breaks out a new GT Jump.

Alvin Gentry pregame on facing the Lakers with LeBron James starting at center: “If he’s at 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, 6, 7, 8 – it doesn’t matter. Obviously he’s playing at such a high level right now. The fact that he’s doing what he’s doing at the age that he is, it’s phenomenal, really.” – 10:27 PM

Hoodie Melo

First start of the season for TA.

#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/lVOFIHf3Cc – 10:15 PM

Trevor gets the start.

#LakeShow x @DWS_Group pic.twitter.com/JuyeZMKrX9 – 10:03 PM

Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⬇️

👑 @De’Aaron Fox

👑 @Tyrese Haliburton

👑 @Harrison Barnes

👑 @Marvin Bagley

👑 @Damian Jones pic.twitter.com/Caes7kWIWh – 10:02 PM

Trevor Ariza gets the start while Stanley Johnson is away from the team. LAL going with its 21st starting lineup in Game No. 39 pic.twitter.com/OIhq9PcUGA – 10:02 PM

Starting lineups: Kings @ Lakers pic.twitter.com/clUX9F2cbU – 10:01 PM

Trevor Ariza starts in Stanley Johnson’s place tonight, the 21st starting lineup of the season. pic.twitter.com/Lqooq0jF0h – 10:00 PM

Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers – 1/4:

G – De’Aaron Fox

G – Tyrese Haliburton

F – Harrison Barnes

F – Marvin Bagley III

C – Damian Jones – 10:00 PM

Trevor Ariza will start. – 10:00 PM

Lakers coach Frank Vogel on Russell Westbrook downplaying his 9 turnovers in win over T-Wolves

Looking fresh for the first road game of the year

@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/isX8y49Be9 – 9:51 PM

#LakersFamily

Two more days until the Off the Record with The Kings Beat virtual Happy Hour part Deux. @Sean Cunningham and @Sam Amick are joining the festivities. Become a premium subscriber to get an invite! kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/off-record-k… – 9:40 PM

The Grizzlies have won 6 in a row.

4 of their opponents were the Suns, Nets, Cavs and Lakers.

Yes, Ja Morant played all games. pic.twitter.com/gwkGc3b06J – 9:22 PM

Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says he is considering a change to his starting lineup vs. the Lakers tonight, saying it might depend on who the Lakers decide to start. – 9:16 PM

Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says Terence Davis (ankle) is still out for tonight’s game vs. the Lakers. Gentry says Maurice Harkless will get more minutes tonight with Chimezie Metu out due to health and safety protocols. – 9:13 PM

According to Gentry, there is a good chance the starting lineup changes tonight. Terence Davis is still out. Moe Harkless is likely to get some minutes. – 9:13 PM

Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says the team is also calling up Neemias Queta from the G League for tonight’s game vs. the Lakers. – 9:11 PM

With Chimezie Metu in health and safety protocols, the Kings have recalled Neemias Queta. – 9:11 PM

Kings coach Alvin Gentry on LeBron James’ positional versatility: “It doesn’t matter if he’s at 5,4,3,2,1, 6, 7 or 8.” – 9:07 PM

Frank Vogel says there is still a major role planned for Kendrick Nunn: “Kendrick’s going to get a ton of minutes when he gets back healthy” – 8:57 PM

Frank Vogel: “Kendrick [Nunn] is going to get a ton of minutes when he gets back healthy.” – 8:56 PM

Frank Vogel on Austin Reaves: “I definitely didn’t envision him being a rotational player early on. …. He’s playing really solid basketball on both ends.” – 8:55 PM

Frank Vogel says the team is “still undecided” on Talen Horton-Tucker’s role due to his struggles this season. – 8:51 PM

Vogel said it’s a bit of a surprise that L.A.’s 5th-most used line up (Westbrook, Bradley, Monk, Johnson, LeBron) has played only 36 min. together (13.5 net rating), but not really. Injuries/absences been story of season. Huge diff. compared to GSW PHX and UTA’s top lineups: pic.twitter.com/BOfYU1LeOG – 8:50 PM

Good as Gold

#LakeShow x @bibigoUSA pic.twitter.com/sCk3wBWRQy – 8:50 PM

Frank Vogel on Russell Westbrook: “Russell is a winning player. He’s really helping us.” – 8:48 PM

Damian Jones warming up ahead of tonight’s matchup with the Lakers pic.twitter.com/68AnU7fvIt – 8:35 PM

No place like home.

Gary Payton believes he knows what is preventing Russell Westbrook from finding his footing with the #Lakers

#LakeShow #NBA

sportscasting.com/hall-of-famer-… – 8:10 PM

Pat Beverley congratulating LeBron James for finally joining him in Deck The Hoops. pic.twitter.com/TqRyEa2n6E – 8:08 PM

For tomorrow’s game at Sacramento:

Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) is questionable

Trae Young (low back soreness) is questionable

Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins, Gorgui Dieng and Jalen Johnson are still in protocols and are out.

Solomon Hill and De’Andre Hunter remain out. – 8:03 PM

It’s just something 👑special👑 about the Kings in So-Cal.



Prep for tonight’s game by reliving the 3OT thriller vs. the Lakers in LA earlier this season ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/aKcg6Ev0Bx – 8:00 PM

Chimezie Metu has joined Richaun Holmes in health and safety protocols. – 7:58 PM

The Sacramento Kings have recalled Jahmi’us Ramsey from their NBA G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. – 7:57 PM

Kings have recalled Jahmi’us Ramsey from G League Stockton in the wake of losing Chimezie Metu to health and safety protocols. – 7:56 PM

Sacramento has recalled Jahmi’us Ramsey from the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. – 7:56 PM

This feels like the Grizz/Lakers game from last week — Grizz hanging around down 4-6 but just can’t quite get over that hump yet – 7:43 PM

Sacramento Kings have added Chimezie Metu to the NBA’s COVID-19 health & safety protocols. He’s out for tonight’s game vs Lakers.

Terence Davis (ankle) remains questionable. – 7:34 PM

Kings forward Chimezie Metu has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Lakers due to NBA health and safety protocols. – 7:31 PM

❌ Blocks for Bucks ❌

For every Kings block, @phoonglaw will donate $100 to Gigi’s Playhouse. Kings have helped donate $18,200. 🤝

Blocks for Bucks presented by @phoonglaw pic.twitter.com/knxn1L9dm3 – 7:00 PM

We’re giving one lucky Kings fan 10 suite tickets, a sleepover inside Golden 1 Center and exclusive on-court and behind-the-scenes access all courtesy of @MattressFirm!

Enter for your chance to win the ultimate Kings experience: https://t.co/w2qHvxcLqR pic.twitter.com/RCwp440eeX – 6:00 PM

#35 @TobiOye…

My West All-Star starters: Steph Curry, Chris Paul, LeBron James, Draymond Green & Nikola Jokic https://t.co/0icNylOwWX pic.twitter.com/WGRf4jm9Ed – 5:46 PM

GAME DAY!!! ⚡️⚡️⚡️

some footwork & field goals that made the bench drop their jaw this season 😱

🎥 Bench Reactions | Presented by @SierraNevada pic.twitter.com/fTO2nLs5LI – 5:00 PM

Trade chatter is picking up, making way for scenarios, one of which includes a Russell Westbrook-John Wall swap.

#Lakers #Lakeshow #NBA

sportscasting.com/latest-russell… – 4:56 PM

The Rajon Rondo trade saved money and opened up on extra roster spot for the Lakers.

New for @The Athletic on Stanley Johnson, Avery Bradley and the Lakers’ flexibility as they shift their identity midseason: theathletic.com/3049845/2022/0… – 4:52 PM

Before this season, what year did Trevor Ariza last play for the Lakers?

#LakeShow x @socios – 4:32 PM