The Sacramento Kings are making a move.

The Kings waived veteran power forward Anthony Tolliver, the team announced Saturday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Shams Charania from The Athletic was first to report the two sides were nearing a deal.

Sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium: Kings and forward Anthony Tolliver are finalizing a contract buyout that allows Tolliver to pursue opportunities with playoff contenders. March 1 is deadline for players to be released and playoff-eligible. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 29, 2020

"During his two tours with the Kings, Anthony has been a consummate professional - we wish him all the best and wanted to give him an opportunity to join a team where he'd have a chance to contribute," A team source tells NBC Sports California.

Tolliver, 34, has played in nine games since coming over from the Portland Trail Blazers with Kent Bazemore in exchange for Trevor Ariza, Caleb Swanigan and Wenyen Gabriel.

In his second tour of duty with the Kings, the 12-year NBA veteran struggled with his perimeter shot, hitting just 3-of-17 (13.3 percent) from long range.

[RELATED: How Fox's return sparked Kings' crucial win over Grizzlies]

The move opens up a roster spot for Sacramento and allows Tolliver to find a new home in time to be playoff eligible.

Kings, veteran foward Anthony Tolliver agree to contract buyout originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area