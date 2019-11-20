Kings unveil new 'City Edition' uniforms with red as primary color

The Kings are having a lot of fun this season, and it starts with what's happening on the court.

Yes, the team is creeping back toward the .500 mark, and the court itself received a retro look with the red-and-blue color scheme on their "Classic Court." Now, the Kings have alternate uniforms that will match with red as the primary color to compliment the floor.

The Kings tweeted out an awesome promotional video highlighting each of the colored jerseys they've sported over the years from purple to blue to gold and crispy whites:

The new Nike City Edition uniforms will feature red, baby blue, white and gray as the colors with "Sactown" written across the chest. This will be the first time in Kings history to have red as the primary color.

"The City Edition uniforms were made to represent the Proud Past and Proud Future of our Kings here in Sacramento," Kings president of business operations John Rinehart said on their website. "With red as the primary color, they represent that passion and energy that has echoed through our arena and helps celebrate the team's 35th year in Sactown."

These colors have been woven through the franchise's history and help represent the 35 years of Kings basketball in Sacramento – continuing the Proud Past, Proud Future focus. pic.twitter.com/uS4pxz2JqU — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 20, 2019

And what do fans think?

One told NBC Sports California there is only one color they think of when it comes to the Kings.

"Purple is the best," he said. "The answer is always purple."

Carmichael Dave, a staple among Sacramento sports and a true Kings fan, admitted changing uniform colors could be off-putting, and the colors for a team "should be sacred." But he hated the baby blues, so let's just get that out of the way right now.

"As long as the babies are gone I'm OK," he said to NBC Sports California. "Red has never been anything for us but trim. And if the fans had their say, though there isn't anything unanimous, it would be purple, black, Royal blue, and white. That's it -- maybe red as trim."

Dave added these are the least popular alternate jerseys, since "the horrid gold ones."

Glancing at some of the responses to the original tweet it appears many are torn on the colors. But for now, we can confirm Marvin Bagley pulls off the uni well:

Blending old branding and new branding, the new City Edition uniforms feature red, baby blue, white and gray. pic.twitter.com/NAJmxepDgP — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 20, 2019

Here's a schedule for when the Kings plan to sport the new uniforms.

