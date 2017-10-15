Kings try to continue fast start vs. Islanders

LOS ANGELES -- The New York Islanders will attempt to end their lone West Coast road trip on a winning note when they face the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center on Sunday.

New York (2-2-1) is in the midst of a challenging schedule with five of its first seven games away from Brooklyn's Barclay Center and are in a stretch of 13 of 15 games against Western Conference opponents.

They conclude their road swing against a more familiar foe -- the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

Both teams are playing the back end of consecutive games. The Islanders defeated the San Jose Sharks 3-1 while the Kings used a decisive third period power-play goal from Drew Doughty in a 4-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Thomas Griess came up big for the Islanders by stopping 40 San Jose shots, including 29 in the final two periods. Brock Nelson scored the decisive goal in the second period and Cal Clutterbuck added an empty-net goal to support Griess' second victory of the season.

"We bent, but we didn't break," Islanders coach Doug Weight said. "We needed some big saves from Thomas and he was great in net."

Nelson like the way his team responded after a 3-2 loss in Anaheim on Wednesday.

"It was a good road win for us," Nelson said. "Greiss played well and made a lot of big saves. It is a good bounce back from Anaheim and it is nice to come out on top."

Los Angeles (3-0-1) has taken advantage of a friendly schedule that keeps them in California until its Oct. 21 matchup at Columbus. The Kings will play the second of eight consecutive games against the Eastern Conference.

The three power-play goals they registered in the Buffalo win were their first of the season after starting the season on an 0-for-16 run.

The fast start is rare for the Kings. It is the first time since 1995-96 they have registered points in each of their first four games.