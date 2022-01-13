Kings troll Lakers' Russell Westbrook, who claps back postgame

Kings troll Russ, who claps back postgame after Lakers' loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Kings took their in-game trolling to a whole new level with Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers in town, but the former MVP made sure to get the last laugh following the 125-116 Sacramento win.

Every time Westbrook missed a shot during Wednesday night's game, the Kings played "Cold as Ice" on the arena's speakers.

The Kings also used an interesting graphic on the video board at Golden 1 Center for Westbrook. The veteran hit back during his postgame press conference and mentioned the franchise's extensive playoff drought.

The Kings named Russ the "Ice Cold Player of the Game" last night ðŸ’€ðŸ˜… pic.twitter.com/CMFxPYUjYK — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) January 13, 2022

the Sacramento Kings played â€œCold As Iceâ€ every time Russell Westbrook missed a shot last night.



when asked after the game about it, he said â€œthatâ€™s funny, i hope they played that the last 14 years too.â€



the reel + his comments: pic.twitter.com/mxf3ml0deT — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 13, 2022

"That's funny, I hope they played that the last 14 years, it's funny they'll play it now, that's cute," Westbrook quipped to reporters.

Westbrook went 2-of-14 from the field and finished with eight points and six assists. It was Westbrook's third consecutive game in single-digit points, and he has shot 20 percent from the field over that span.

With LA on the edge of the playoff picture, Lakers Twitter devolved into chaos as fans grapple with the limited probability of Westbrook being moved before the trade deadline.

I broke. Sabreena broke me. I said the thing tonight. I do actually think a lot of the Lakersâ€™ problems can be traced back to that trade. Dunk on me if you will. I canâ€™t watch him play basketball on the team I root for anymore. — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) January 13, 2022

lakers fans having state of the union addresses in spaces every night ðŸ˜­ — yerba matt (@mkrwrt) January 13, 2022

Let me take a look at these Russell Westbrook stats tonight pic.twitter.com/nKgijbl5Gx — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 13, 2022

It has been a long season for Kings fans, but a pair of wins over LeBron and the Lakers certainly provides a bit of comfort.