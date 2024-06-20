Kings’ Trey Lyles working towards Olympics

(KTXL) – Trey Lyles wants to be an Olympian. And he is one step closer to heading to Paris this summer, after he was one of 20 players named to Canada’s training camp roster on Wednesday.

Lyles, who played in 58 games for the Kings last season and averaged 7.2 points and 4.4 rebounds, will head to Toronto next week.

The roster will eventually be trimmed from 20 players down to 12 ahead of the Olympics next month.

By the way, the head coach for Team Canada is Jordi Fernandez, a former associate head coach for the Kings who is now the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

