Kings trade defenseman Alec Martinez to Vegas for picks

Amid a flurry of mid-week, pre-deadline deals, another solid blueliner is on the move.

TSN’s Frank Seravalli confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the Los Angeles Kings have shipped defenseman Alec Martinez to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Hearing the Alec Martinez trade from #LAKings to Vegas deal is now done. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 19, 2020

A pair of second-round draft picks — one in 2020 and another in 2021 — is the return going to LA, according to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun.

Martinez, who potted the Stanley Cup winning goal for the Kings in 2014, has one goal, eight points and slightly above-average possession metrics while averaging more than 21 minutes of ice time over 41 games this season.

