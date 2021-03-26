Kings takeaways: What we learned in 141-119 beatdown win over Warriors

What we learned as Fox sets career-high in Kings' win vs. Dubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SACRAMENTO -- Break up the Kings.

The rollercoaster ride of Sacramento's season hit another peak Thursday night when the Kings picked up their third straight win. In a battle with the Golden State Warriors, De’Aaron Fox absolutely put on a show, posting a career night while leading Sacramento to a 141-116 victory at Golden 1 Center.

4️⃣4️⃣ points... a new career-high for Swipa 👏 pic.twitter.com/Wi9YUC3Dvc — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 26, 2021

Andrew Wiggins led five Warriors in double-figures, but without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, the undermanned Warriors (22-23) were no match for the Kings.

Here are three takeaways as the Kings picked up their fifth win in six games to improve to 20-25 on the season.

Get out of the way

For the 11th time this season and sixth time in the last 10 games, De’Aaron Fox dropped in a 30-plus point performance. He has become unstoppable in his fourth NBA season, even with teams game-planning to stop him.

In the second quarter, Fox set a new season-high for the Kings with 20 points in the quarter. He cut through the Warriors defense like a hot knife through butter.

Swipa can't be stopped right now 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QwhRAzlDlA — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 26, 2021

Fox spent most of the second half trying to set up his teammates, but when they needed a boost, he went into attack mode. He finished with a career-high 44 points on 16-of-22 shooting and chipped in seven assists in the win.

Young Efficiency

It has becoming a common theme for the Kings: Fox stars. Tyrese Haliburton puts on a clinic of efficiency. The rookie caught fire in the first quarter, torching the Warriors for 14 points on a perfect 4-of-4 from long range.

Hali is droppin' them in from deep 👌 pic.twitter.com/A05ydrRZbc — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 26, 2021

Haliburton didn’t stop there. The Kings’ star young rookie finished with 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field, including a career-high six makes from 3-point land.

Haliburton's 4-point play had the Kings' bench going nuts 🤣 pic.twitter.com/yhoQ1GmYZB — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 26, 2021

He didn’t stuff the stat sheet like he normally does, but anytime you can drop 21 points on 11 shot attempts, you are doing something right.

Guy high

With Cory Joseph on his way to Detroit, and Delon Wright still waiting for the NBA to approve his trade to Sacramento, Kyle Guy got a long look Thursday night. The former Virginia star didn’t miss his opportunity.

Guy hit 4-of-6 shots from 3-point range on his way to a career-high 17 points. He added four assists and six rebounds while playing scrappy defense.

The Kings’ two-way player has worked hard to make himself into an NBA player. Hopefully for Guy and the team, he gets a few more opportunities in the second half of the season.