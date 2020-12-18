Kings takeaways: What we learned in 113-105 preseason loss to Warriors

What we learned as Kings lose to Warriors in preseason finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SACRAMENTO -- The Kings have some kinks to work out.

After Kyle Guy beat the Warriors at the buzzer on Tuesday, Golden State didn’t leave anything to chance in the rematch. Following a competitive first half, the Kings were pounded by the Warriors in the third quarter and went on to lose 113-105 in the preseason finale.

Led by the sharpshooting of Stephen Curry and big performances from Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors look like a team ready for the regular season.

Sacramento struggled to hit shots and allowed Golden State to hit 20 3-pointers in the loss.

Here are three takeaways as the Kings fell to 2-2 in preseason action.

Clank

The Kings will go as far as De’Aaron Fox takes them. That is how it works when you design a team around the skill set of a single player.

In the preseason, Fox has looked solid, except from long range where he continues to really struggle. After hitting just 4-of-20 from 3-point range in Sacramento's first three exhibitions, Fox missed all seven of his attempts against the Warriors on Thursday and finished the preseason shooting 14.8 percent from deep.

Fox has put in the time, but the confidence doesn’t seem to be there. He needs to focus on getting to the rim until he finds a rhythm.

Despite the rough shooting night, Fox still managed to score eight points and hand out a game-high 13 assists. He also didn’t turn the ball over in 30 minutes of action.

More Clanks

Fox wasn’t the only Kings guard to have a tough shooting night.

Buddy Hield is one of the more reliable long-range shooters in the league, but he struggled against Golden State. In 30 minutes of action, Hield finished with 11 points on 3-of-13 shooting from the field and 3-of-9 from 3-point range.

Off-nights happen and the Kings are still incorporating all of the new players. They have a lot of work to do between now and the season opener in Denver on Dec. 23.

Rounding into shape

Harrison Barnes was hit-and-miss in the first three preseason games, but he was forceful in the finale.

When the Kings needed a bucket to steady the ship late, they fed their starting small forward and he went to work in the post. Barnes led the Kings with 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting and chipped in five rebounds in the loss. He also went to the free-throw line where he hit 7-of-8 at the charity stripe.

Barnes is the Kings’ steady hand. They are going to need him to step up and bully teams down low when the perimeter shots aren't falling.