Kings-Spurs gameday live: NBA midseason survey/awards; updates on Kevin Huerter’s status

The Kings were well represented when NBA.com released its midseason media survey last week after polling 30 beat writers and columnists representing every NBA market.

NBA.com’s Mark Medina presented correspondents with 40 questions regarding players, coaches, teams and storylines as the second half of the season gets underway. Pollsters recognized Sacramento’s ascent as a playoff contender, De’Aaron Fox’s clutch performances, Domantas Sabonis’ rebounding prowess and coach Mike Brown’s role in the turnaround, among other things.

The Kings (23-18) will start the second half when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (13-30) on Sunday at AT&T Center. The Kings have won three in a row to move five games over .500 for the first time since April 2006, when they made their last playoff appearance.

The NBA.com survey asked media to identify the most surprising storyline of the season. The Brooklyn Nets’ bounceback was No. 1 with 20% of the vote followed by Sacramento’s ascension (17%), the Golden State Warriors’ inconsistency (13%), the Minnesota Timberwolves’ struggles (10%) and the Indiana Pacers’ strong start (10%).

Voters have clearly taken note of the work Brown is doing in Sacramento. They are also recognizing the stellar play of Fox and Sabonis as well as contributions from other players such as Malik Monk and Davion Mitchell.

One of the questions asked who is the best rebounder in the league. Sabonis was No. 1 with 38% of the vote, way ahead of Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (21%) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (14%). Sabonis and Bucks center Brook Lopez tied for third in the category of most underrated player in the league, receiving 7% of the vote to finish behind Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (13%) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (10%).

Fox continued to gain notoriety as a fourth-quarter assassin in response to the question who is on track to win the new Clutch Player of the Year award this season. Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was a heavy favorite at 47% with Fox coming in second at 13% and Nets star Kevin Durant third at 10%.

Brown was fourth in Coach of the Year polling behind Nets coach Jacque Vaughn, New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green and Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla. Brown was also among others receiving votes for which coach has had the most positive impact on his team.

Monk was among others receiving votes in Sixth Man of the Year polling. Mitchell received votes as the scrappiest player in the league. The Kings were also among others receiving votes for top 10 teams, best homecourt advantage and best personnel moves last summer.

Huerter update

Kings guard Kevin Huerter is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Spurs after missing the two previous games against the Houston Rockets due to a non-COVID-19 illness.

Huerter is averaging a career-high 15.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists in his first season in Sacramento. He is shooting 48.2% from the field and a career-best 42% from 3-point range.

Terence Davis will likely start his third consecutive game if Huerter isn’t ready to return. Davis was held to six points on 2-of-7 shooting in a 135-115 victory over Houston on Wednesday. He had 22 points on 7-of-14 shooting with six rebounds, three assists and three steals in Friday’s 139-114 win over the Rockets.

Kings at Spurs

When: 4 p.m.

Where: AT&T Center

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: Sactown Sports 1140

Odds: Kings -7.0

Over/under: 244.5

Injury report

Kings: QUESTIONABLE — Kevin Huerter (return to competition reconditioning). OUT — Keon Ellis (G League); Neemias Queta (G League).

Spurs: QUESTIONABLE — Doug McDermott (back). OUT — Dominick Barlow (G League); Charles Bassey (G League); Devin Vassell (knee).

Jan. 15 at San Antonio Spurs

Jan. 18 at Los Angeles Lakers

Jan. 20 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Jan. 21 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Jan. 23 vs. Memphis Grizzlies