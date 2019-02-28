Kings sign veteran forward Corey Brewer for the remainder of the season originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

SACRAMENTO -- Corey Brewer has made a very good first impression with the Sacramento Kings. It earned him a second 10-day contract last week and on Thursday, the team inked the nomadic forward for the remainder of the season.

The 32-year-old wing has bounced around the league over his 12-year career, playing for eight different teams. He brings and energy and defensive presence on the perimeter that the Kings desperately need after the deadline deal that sent Iman Shumpert to the Houston Rockets.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"On the court, it's very positive, he fits our style," coach Dave Joerger said. "Getting up and down the floor, he's always been a guy that can get out on the break, make an open shot from three, space the floor, gives us length defensively and different looks on some guys."

In addition to his play on the court, Joerger praised Brewer for his leadership behind the scenes. Always with a smile on his face, Brewer has been a breath of fresh air for a team that is embroiled in a playoff race for the first time in over a decade.

"He's been good for us," De'Aaron Fox said. "When he gets on the court, you know what he's going to bring."

[RELATED: Bagley gets good news on knee]

In 793 career regular season games, Brewer has posted 8.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. He's appeared in 47 playoff games, including a Championship run with the 2010-11 Dallas Mavericks.

Through three appearances with Sacramento, Brewer is averaging 8.3 points on 36.4 percent shooting from long range.