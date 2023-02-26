Kings re-sign P.J. Dozier for rest of 2022-23 NBA season, waive KZ Okpala

Kings re-sign Dozier for rest of season, waive Okpala originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After an extended look at P.J. Dozier, the Kings on Saturday announced the 26-year-old guard has signed a contract with Sacramento for the remainder of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Dozier previously had signed consecutive 10-day contracts with the Kings and appeared in four games with the team. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first broke the news of Dozier's latest deal on Friday.

Dozier averaged just 2.5 minutes per game in his four contests with Sacramento in January, shooting 2-for-3 from the field with one 3-pointer. In 11 regular-season games this season with the Iowa Wolves, the Minnesota Timberwolves' G League affiliate, Dozier averaged 20.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.1 minutes per game.

The South Carolina native has appeared in 109 regular-season NBA games and 12 NBA playoff games, having played for the Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics throughout his career.

Sacramento also announced on Saturday the team has waived fourth-year forward KZ Okpala, a former second-round pick of the 2019 NBA Draft. He signed a two-year contract with the Kings last summer and appeared in 35 games for Sacramento this season.

The Sacramento Bee's Jason Anderson reported Saturday, citing sources, that Okpala is expected to undergo season-ending surgery to help relieve bilateral knee soreness. The Kings chose to part ways with the 23-year-old as he deals with the knee injury, despite guaranteeing his contract for the rest of the season last month.

With the season's final stretch ahead of them and their first NBA playoff appearance in 16 years on the horizon, the Kings certainly hope their latest roster moves will make that path easier.