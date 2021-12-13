Kings shopping Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley

One source said the Kings are still shopping a package including Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III in hopes of getting a good player in return. Sources told The Bee over the summer the Kings had expressed interest in the Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons and Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam.

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Sources: The Sacramento Kings are not pursuing Indiana Pacers big men Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner, but Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons could still be a target as they look to trade Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III. Latest Kings trade talk⬇️

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:50 PM

Buddy Hield @buddyhield

Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾 – 1:34 PM

Buddy Hield @buddyhield

Joe Vardon @joevardon

The Cavs hold on to beat Sacramento, 117-103, for their seventh win in nine games. All of the wins have been by 13 or more points. Darius Garland with 16 points and a career high 13 assists. Isaac Okoro led with 20 points. Buddy Hield had 21 for the Kings. – 10:23 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

Cleveland’s 29-point halftime lead over Sacramento is down to 10. Buddy Hield has 19 points off the Kings’ bench. There is 6:30 left. – 10:06 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Another 3-pointer by Buddy Hield. The Kings are within 10 with 6:50 remaining after trailing by 29. – 10:06 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Buddy Hield triple. Kings within…13. 8:20 remaining in the fourth. – 10:01 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Bagley with a strong take for the And-1. – 9:25 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Cavaliers are still winning by nine, but the Kings are starting to even up the rebounding battle. Bagley and Len are doing good work on the glass. Kings can get back in this game if they get some stops, but the Cavs are shooting 56.3%. – 8:46 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Spectacular rebound by Bagley. Finish at the rim was nice as well. He’s playing hard. – 8:40 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Buddy Hield triple. 24-15 Cavs. – 8:25 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Bagley is attacking the lane now. Solid put back and then gets to the line on the next possession. – 8:18 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Kings go with a bigger lineup tonight to match up against one of the biggest frontlines in the league.

Fox, Haliburton, Barnes, Bagley and Len will start tonight vs. CLE. – 7:32 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Marvin Bagley gets his first start of the season. – 7:31 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Cleveland Cavaliers – 12/11:

G – De’Aaron Fox

G – Tyrese Haliburton

F – Harrison Barnes

F – Marvin Bagley III

C – Alex Len – 7:31 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings starters vs. Cavaliers:

G – De’Aaron Fox

G – Tyrese Haliburton

F – Harrison Barnes

F – Marvin Bagley III

C – Alex Len – 7:31 PM

Buddy Hield @buddyhield

Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾 – 12:24 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

“I’m good. Throughout a game you get shaken up a little bit, but you’ve just got to shake it off.” — Marvin Bagley III on his foot – 10:20 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Marvin Bagley said he’s feeling good. No issues. He looked like he had a limp for a few trips up the court. – 10:20 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

“I just felt like he was going to make a big shot for us. So if there’s any question about it or anything, that would be on me, because I’m the one that decided to keep him out there.” -Gentry on playing Buddy Hield – 9:53 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

“He’s always a threat to be out there. He creates space, as we talked about. He’s going through a tough time right now. He’s not shooting the ball well, but he’s always a threat to shoot it.” -Gentry on the decision to keep Buddy Hield on the floor – 9:52 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Marvin Bagley III looked a little hobbled late in the game, but Alvin Gentry says he’s not aware of any foot or ankle injury. – 9:45 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Buddy Hield is now a train wreck. 13 points in his first 11 minutes. Now he keeps shooting and missing. Stuck on 13. 5-of-16 shooting. – 8:47 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Was worried about Bagley’s ankle there for a second but nope looks like he’s good. He has 15 points and eight rebounds for the Kings, who lead the Hornets 99-98 going into the fourth quarter. – 8:43 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Marvin Bagley with another put back. 15 points, 8 rebounds. – 8:41 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Cody Martin gives up the potential highlight 3 after dropping Bagley to give Hayward a layup, that sums him up right there – 8:40 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Bouknight is hurting the Kings from 3-point range. No reason for Buddy Hield to leave his feet and give up an easy look, especially after the rookie just hit a 3-ball moments before. – 8:37 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Beautiful drive and drop by Fox to a cutting Marvin Bagley. Cutting with a purpose. – 8:33 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings take a 71-69 lead into the half. Fox and Hield each have 13 points. 9 points for both Bagley and Haliburton. – 8:04 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Bagley has 9 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists in the first half. – 8:01 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Good to see Buddy Hield getting to the basket more than he used to because:

1) He’s a great free-throw shooter.

2) He’s proving to be a really crafty and effective finisher.

3) He’s 7 of 46 (.152) from 3-point range over the last six games. – 7:45 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Good things happening with Marvin Bagley in the game again. – 7:43 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Buddy Hield playing well (offensively) so far tonight. – 7:39 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Bagley with the nice little dish to Buddy for an And-1. Buddy is up to 11 points. – 7:38 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Buddy Hield with another 3-ball. 8 makes from deep from Kings. – 7:36 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Marvin Bagley making an immediate impact. 5 points. Nice corner 3. – 7:31 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Buddy Hield triple. He needed that. – 7:30 PM

Hield’s name is likely to come up multiple times between now and the NBA’s February 10 trade deadline, like it did during the offseason. He’s under contract for another two seasons at nearly $40 million, but with his declining scale money and his ability to launch from distance, there should be a market. -via Kings Beat / December 6, 2021

Buddy Hield recently broke Peja Stojakovic’s franchise record for three-pointers, but it remains to be seen how many more threes he’ll make for the Kings. “Buddy’s going to be gone,” one NBA executive told HoopsHype bluntly. “They already traded him and had a done deal.” -via HoopsHype / October 24, 2021

Matt George: Tristan Thompson just took the mic from Buddy Hield during a question about the offseason trade rumors and told the media that Buddy is a King, he can’t control the past, and that he will get Buddy open with a lot of screens. -via Twitter @MattGeorgeSAC / September 27, 2021