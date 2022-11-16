Kings set NBA Twitter ablaze after demolishing Kevin Durant-led Nets

Taylor Wirth
·2 min read

NBA Twitter goes wild after Kings' blowout win over Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Kings are scorching hot right now and followed up their win over the defending-champion Golden State Warriors by demolishing the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center.

Sacramento made a statement on national television with its 153-121 win over the Nets. Leading the way was guard Terence Davis, who recorded 31 points, nine rebounds and four assists on 12-of-16 shooting from the field and 7-of-10 from 3-point range.

Davis earned a shoutout from teammates De'Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter on Twitter.

The Kings' win sent NBA Twitter into a frenzy.

Having won four straight, the Kings (7-6) sit ahead of the Warriors as the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference.

After beating the Cavaliers, Lakers, Warriors and Nets, Sacramento now will face off against the San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons on Thursday and Sunday before another tough matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies next Tuesday.

