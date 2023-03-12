Kings secure elusive 40th win for first time since 2005-06 NBA season

Kings secure elusive 40th win for first time since 2005-06 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Kings' magical 2022-23 NBA season continues as the team reached a new milestone on Saturday night.

With Sacramento's 128-119 win over the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center, the Kings reached the 40-win mark for the first time since the 2005-06 season, which, coincidentally, is the last time the team made the playoffs.

Not only are the Kings (40-26) on the brink of snapping their 17-year playoff drought, but with 16 games remaining, have a chance to finish the regular season with one of their best records in franchise history.

Sacramento's 40th win during the '05-06 season came on April 7, 2006, against the Los Angeles Clippers. Want to feel old? Here's what life was like on that day.

The Kings' starting lineup against Los Angeles was: Metta World Peace, Mike Bibby, Brad Miller, Kenny Thomas and Bonzi Wells.

The No. 1 song in the United States was Daniel Powter's "Bad Day," which ironically described the next 17 years for Kings fans. The No. 1 movie in the country at the time was Ice Age: The Meltdown. Another ominous title. The Nintendo Wii had just been released in the fall. George W. Bush was president. The world still was mourning Steve Irwin's death. Britney Spears was dating Kevin Federline.

What a time to be alive!

Fortunately for Kings fans, those 17 painful seasons are a thing of the past and Sacramento now is on the verge of a playoff berth potentially as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

Oh, how times have changed.